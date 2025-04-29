Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Infanta Sofia debuts beautiful new hair transformation in birthday photos
Subscribe
Infanta Sofia debuts beautiful new hair transformation in birthday photos
Infanta Sofia smiling in blue dress© Getty Images

Infanta Sofia debuts beautiful new hair transformation in birthday photos

Happy Birthday Princess Sofia!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Infanta Sofia turned 18 on Tuesday and to mark the occasion, a selection of dazzling new photos were shared by the Spanish royal household.

The previously unpublished snaps showed the young royal beaming from the sprawling grounds of Zarzuela Palace. One thing that couldn't go unnoticed in the beautiful milestone photos were Sofia's new sunkissed tresses, her brunette locks now featuring blonde highlights.

A girl smiling whilst sat on a bench© Casa Real
The royal looked so beautiful in the images

Sofia's newly blonde locks were styled in immaculate waves, her camera-ready makeup comprised of fluttery lashes, warm bronzer and glossy lips.

As for her outfit, Sofia kept it low-key wearing a pair of navy blue trousers and a light blue shirt.

Despite the location of the photos being in her homeland the Princess will be spending her birthday in Wales in England where she is studying for her International Baccalaureate at at UWC Atlantic College.

A girl with long hair looking towards the side whilst sitting© Casa Real
Sofia is currently at school in Wales so no lavish celebrations are expected

As it is a school day, Sofia isn't expected to be having lavish celebrations. 

Sofia's future

When it comes to her future, Sofia, who is second in line throne is "not considering military training," the royal household confirmed earlier this month. 

The palace added: "Regarding next year, several options are still being considered."

A girl wearing a blue shirt smiling in a garden© Casa Real
Sofia is yet to make a decision about her future

It's possible that Infanta Sofia has applied to different universities, and once she has made her decision, it will be announced publicly.

The teenager is set to graduate from UWC Atlantic College on 24 May, where she has been studying for two-years.

Infanta Sofia has slightly more freedom with her future, unlike her elder sister Princess Leonor, who is destined to become a monarch.

The Princess was pictured docking in Tenerife on Friday© Europa Press via Getty Images
Princess Leonor undertook military training following her time in Wales

When she ascends the throne as expected, she will be Spain's first queen regnant since her fourth great-grandmother Isabella II, who reigned from 1833 to 1868.

Leonore graduated from UWC Atlantic College in May 2023, and then enrolled in a three-year military training program.

She began her first year at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, and now, in her second year, she has started her naval training at the Naval Military Academy in Marín.

Leonor is currently in the middle of a five-month voyage on board the training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcan.

In her final year, she will enrol at the General Air Academy in Murcia.

Following her military training, Leonor will then complete her higher education at university – the same path taken as her father, King Felipe. 

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More