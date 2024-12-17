Infanta Sofia of Spain, 17, carries out first solo engagement in Princess Kate-inspired outfit

Infanta Sofía of Spain has carried out her first solo engagement at just 17 years old, doing so in a fabulous Princess of Wales-inspired outfit.

Second in line to the Spanish throne, Sofía attended the Museum of the Royal Collections Gallery in Madrid on Friday. For the occasion, the teenager donned an off-white power suit from The Limited, featuring oversized black buttons and matching trousers.

© Getty Images Infanta Sofia rocked white suit

She wore her lengthy brunette tresses down, styled immaculately straight for the pre-Christmas outing. Sofía opted for a natural makeup look comprising black eyeliner, fluttery mascara, rosy blusher, and nude pink lipstick.

The Spanish royal presented a special award during a competition held at the museum, launched to celebrate and showcase Spanish monuments, historical spaces, and works of art.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Sofia, who is second in line to the Spanish throne, looked so elegant

Sofía's stunning double-breasted suit is reminiscent of the countless power-suit moments we have seen from Kate.

In 2022, the future Queen wore a stunning white suit similar to Sofía's when she stepped out at the Commonwealth Games alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

© Getty Images Kate wore a white suit to the Commonwealth Games in 2022

Kate's Alexander McQueen two-piece featured the same waist-flattering tailoring but was adorned with low-key white buttons, rather than black like Sofía's.

Matching Kate's personal style, she opted for cigarette-style trousers that hugged her legs, whereas Sofía's fashionable suit featured the on-trend wide-leg design.

A special statement

The white suit isn't just a nod to Kate but also to Sofía's own family. The colour white has been synonymous with major milestones in the Spanish royal family for decades.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia wore a white suit when she got engaged in 2003

In 2003, Queen Letizia wore a white suit when she and her then-future husband King Felipe announced their engagement.

A white suit was also worn by Princess Leonor when she formally took the Oath of the Constitution.

A major moment

Sofía's special milestone at such a young age is incredibly impressive. In the UK, the royal family wouldn't be expected to carry out a solo engagement until much later in their life.

© Getty Images Meanwhile, Princess Leonor wore a white suit when she swore allegiance to the Spanish constitution last year

In 2008, Prince Harry—who was then second in line to the British throne—carried out his first official solo engagement aged 23, six years older than Infanta Sofía.

Meanwhile, future King Prince William was also 23 when he attended his first solo engagement in June 2005, when he was invited to join the British and Irish Lions rugby team on their tour to New Zealand. During his 11-day stay, he also represented the Queen at events commemorating the end of the Second World War.