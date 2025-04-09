Spanish palace shares update on Infanta Sofia's future

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have shared an update on their daughter Infanta Sofia's future ahead of her graduation.

The royal, who turns 18 on 29 April, is currently in the final weeks at UWC Atlantic College in Wales in the UK.

But unlike her older sister, Princess Leonor, 19, who is heir to the Spanish throne, Sofia is "not considering military training," the royal household has confirmed.

The palace added: "Regarding next year, several options are still being considered."

It's possible that Infanta Sofia has applied to different universities, and once she has made her decision, it will be announced publicly.

The teenager is set to graduate from UWC Atlantic College on 24 May, where she has been studying for a two-year International Baccalaureate.

© Getty Infanta Sofia enrolled at UWC Atlantic College in August 2023

Like her sister Leonor, Sofia is residing at one of the eight boarding houses at the college, which is housed in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast.

Campus facilities within the sprawling grounds of UWC Atlantic College include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

© Getty UWC Atlantic College is set in St Donat's Castle

Leonor and Sofia aren't the only European royals to have attended the school. Alumni include King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and his middle daughter, Princess Alexia, as well as Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Princess Raiyah of Jordan.

Different paths

While Infanta Sofia has slightly more freedom with her future, Princess Leonor is destined to become monarch.

When she ascends the throne as expected, she will be Spain's first queen regnant since her fourth great-grandmother Isabella II, who reigned from 1833 to 1868.

© Getty Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor with their mother, Queen Letizia

After graduating from UWC Atlantic College in May 2023, Leonor enrolled in a three-year military training programme.

She began her first year at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, and now in her second year, she started her naval training at the Naval Military Academy in Marín.

© Getty Princess Leonor began her five-month voyage on the 'Juan Sebastian de Elcano' in January

Leonor is currently in the middle of a five-month voyage on board the training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcan.

In her final year, she will enrol at the General Air Academy in Murcia.

Following her military training, Leonor will then complete her higher education at university – taking the same path as her father, King Felipe.

