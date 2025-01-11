Queen Letizia in tears as Princess Leonor, 19, embarks on a new chapter in her life

Queen Letizia was visibly emotional as she said goodbye to her eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, who is embarking on a significant new chapter in her life. The 19-year-old princess is beginning a six-month voyage as part of her military training.

The farewell ceremony took place in Cádiz, where the Spanish Royal Family gathered to honour the occasion. Letizia, 51, who never fails to pull out all the stops when it comes to her fashion, looked elegant in a blue jacket paired with a gold hairband, while King Felipe VI stood proudly in a traditional Spanish navy uniform.

Leonor, dressed in her naval attire, boarded the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, the Spanish Navy's training ship, as her parents waved goodbye. It was a bittersweet moment, marked by tears and smiles.

A historic day for the Spanish Royal Family

This farewell marks a historic milestone for the Spanish monarchy. Leonor is set to undergo three years of military training, beginning with this voyage. It's a commitment far exceeding the shorter training periods undertaken by her European royal peers, such as Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway.

Speaking to the media, Felipe expressed both sadness and pride: "With sadness and with hope, it will be very good for her." Letizia added: "It will be many months without seeing her."

The young royal joins the ranks of the Juan Sebastián de Elcano crew for this important chapter. Her departure is seen as a significant step in preparing Leonor for her future role as the head of the Spanish Armed Forces.

King Felipe reflects on his own military training

Ahead of the farewell, Felipe shared a heartfelt message about Leonor's journey during the Pascua Militar ceremony. Reflecting on his own experiences, he said: "An experience, dear Leonor, that will remain, as it happened to me and also to your grandfather, among the best memories of your military training."

The King's words highlighted the importance of this phase in shaping Leonor's character and leadership skills. Like her father and grandfather before her, she is expected to gain invaluable experiences that will help her serve her country.

An emotional goodbye

As the ship began its voyage, Letizia was seen wiping away tears while Felipe maintained a proud smile.

The Royal Family has shared moments like this before, but this goodbye was particularly poignant. The six-month voyage means Leonor will spend an extended period away from her family, a first for the young princess.

Leonor's military training marks a significant step in her journey to one day becoming Spain's queen. Her commitment to this rigorous programme reflects the family's dedication to upholding the traditions of the Spanish monarchy.

For now, Letizia and Felipe are left to adjust to life without their eldest daughter at home.