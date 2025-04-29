Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton twin in blazers during first joint appearance since family break - best photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton twin in blazers during first joint appearance since family break - best photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton walking© Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate twin in blazers during first joint appearance since family break - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Isle of Mull

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have stepped out in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull to begin a two-day visit to the Scottish island.

It marks the first joint engagement for Prince William and Kate since their Easter break.

The couple are spending their 14th wedding anniversary on the popular tourist island on Tuesday, with the visit aimed at highlighting rural communities.

It comes after the Waleses' Royal Foundation announced funds to refurbish two community halls on the Isle of Mull.

The Royal Foundation's Community Impact Programme is providing undisclosed grants for the renovation of facilities at Aros Hall in Tobermory, where the popular BBC children's TV series Balamory was filmed, while at Pennyghael Community Hall, communal spaces will be updated and roof repairs undertaken.

William and Kate will begin their Mull visit by touring Aros Hall, home to a community fridge saving food from landfill, a charity shop and a children's indoor play area used by family support charity Home-Start Lorn, whose volunteers will meet the royal couple.

Later they will visit the nearby harbour to chat to makers and creators at Tobermory Producers Market, co-ordinated by Aros hall, and they will end their day by travelling to a combined croft and restaurant on the west coast of Mull, touring some of its 50 acres of land, seeing the Hebridean sheep farmed on site, and helping select garden produce for the menu.

1/4

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive for a visit to Aros Hall, a local community hub© Getty

Cheers from the crowd

The Prince and Princess were given a warm welcome from the crowd upon arrival. 

More than 200 tourists and local residents lined the main street of Tobermory to see William and Kate arrive, and greeted them with a cheer.

2/4

Prince William and Kate Middleton walking in Scotland© Getty

Co-ordinated couple

William and Kate wore almost matching attire, including checked blazers, blue shirt, chino-style trousers and boots.

3/4

Kate Middleton smiling and walking© Getty

Scottish titles

The couple are officially known by their Scottish titles the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland and have a connection with Mull, as the island is part of lands once ruled by the Lord of the Isles, one of a number of Scottish titles William inherited from his father when Charles became King and William the heir to the throne.

William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife and became friends before embarking on a romance.

4/4

Princess Kate and Prince William talk to well-wishers © Getty

Special day

The couple were married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011 and their anniversary night will be spent at a self-catering cottage on Mull after a day of official engagements.

