Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer make amazing genetic discovery - exclusive

Twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer share an incredibly close bond but it wasn't until recently that they have discovered that they are identical.

In a world exclusive interview with HELLO! the Spencer sisters opened up about just how sync they have been since the moment they were born to Earl Spencer – brother of Diana, Princess of Wales – and their mother, former model Victoria Aitken, almost 33 years ago.

"We've always had a unique understanding of each other. We often know exactly what the other is thinking," Amelia told HELLO!. "We've had countless moments where we can feel what the other is going through without saying a word."

WATCH: Spencer Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Love, Life & More

Recently, the girls took a DNA test and found out that they are identical twins. "It felt as though a piece of the puzzle clicked into place – there's a deeper sense of closeness now that we know we share that even stronger genetic connection."

That bond is clear to see when you spend time with the girls, who often finish each other's sentences.

The twins also have an elder sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, and a younger brother, Louis, Viscount Althorp, as well as half-siblings – Ned, Lady Lara, and Lady Charlotte.

Amelia tied the knot with fitness freelancer and wellness ambassador Greg Mallett at Quoin Rock wine estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa two years ago, while Eliza has been with her partner, Channing Millerd, for nine years.

"Marriage is definitely something we've talked about," Eliza told HELLO!

© Ayeh Khalatbari & Mischa Durrant Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett have just celebrated their second wedding anniversary

Greg, 35, and Channing, 33, also went to school together.

"Channing is one of my best and closest friends. We played a lot of the same sports, like rugby and water polo, and naturally shared a lot of the same interests," Greg told HELLO!

Joking aside, he added: "More than that, we share the same values – loyalty, ambition, integrity and a strong sense of family – which has kept our bond strong over the years."

Speaking about introducing his sister-in-law Eliza to Channing, Greg said: "I had a strong feeling they’d be a perfect match. They share so many of the same character traits – loyalty, honesty, kindness and a strong sense of family.

© Ayeh Khalatbari & Mischa Durrant Lady Eliza Spencer and Channing Millerd have been together for nine years

"From the moment they met, it was obvious that they clicked. It’s been amazing to see their relationship grow, and I couldn’t be happier for both of them."

The foursome is now based in London, where the twins' modelling careers are flourishing.

© Ayeh Khalatbari & Mischa Durrant Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza are represented by Storm Management.

Styling: Steph Hansen, Bev Nates - Hair: Mary Gouveia - Makeup: Algria Ferreira

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.