Princess Diana's model niece just proved why skinny jeans are still fashionable

Lady Kitty Spencer looked incredible on Instagram earlier this week, during an outing with her adorable toddler daughter, Athena.

The niece of the late Princess Diana was wearing a pair of skinny, dark jeans, and the blonde beauty, who is a model with agency Storm, teamed the denim with a simple white knitted jumper and trainers. It was refreshing to see the mother-of-one embrace the humble skinny jeans, since they have been deemed 'out' for 2025. Many fashion heavyweights have declared that the long-standing, comfortable denim of choice has had its day, and barrel and high-waisted flare styles, as well as wide-legged counterparts, are much more chic.

Well, fashion is all about expression, and if one wants to where skinny jeans, why shouldn't one? They are super comfortable as they are moulded to the body, easy to pull on and undoubtedly streamline the shape. Wear your skinnies and be proud, I say.

© Instagram Lady Kitty Spencer with her daughter Athena - wearing skinny jeans

Another fellow royal still loves her skinny jeans, and that's the Princess of Wales.

© Kensington Palace The Princess wore skinny jeans earlier this month

Last week, the wife of Prince William shared a short film on her Instagram account, which was shot during a previous stay in the Lake District.

© Kensington Palace Kate flies the flag for skinny jeans

Kate, who is Joint President of the Scouts, and Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, discussed the importance of the natural world and its ability to support our health and wellbeing. Looking super chic despite dressing down, the royal wore a similar outfit to Kitty - a cable knit jumper and skinny jeans - and she accessorised with a green bomber jacket and her favourite baker boy cap.

As a fashion editor, I see no reason why skinny jeans shouldn't be worn in 2025. Kate and Kitty are perfect examples.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

The Princess of Wales, in particular, has always championed skinny jeans, even though wider-fit styles are considered more trendy at the moment.

© Getty Kate has styled skinny jeans many ways over the years

Kate knows that skinny jeans are fuss-free, yet chic. She has teamed them with a variety of fashion staples over the years, from her Breton striped tops to tailored blazers and pretty blouses. Shoe-wise, skinnies look just as great with high heels as they do with Kate's much-loved Veja trainers.