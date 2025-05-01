Meghan Markle unlocks the secret behind Prince Harry's nickname

Royal fans have long wondered about the personal touches and endearing nicknames shared between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Now, the Duchess of Sussex has offered a charming glimpse into their early romance, revealing why she affectionately calls her husband 'H'.

Speaking with her friend, IT Cosmetics CEO Jamie Kern Lima, in her very first podcast interview, Meghan, 43, opened up about the start of her relationship with Prince Harry.

Reflecting on their initial connection back in 2016, the former actress reminisced about the discreet early days of their courtship.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan have lots of sweet nicknames for each other

"Probably at the beginning of us dating, when everything was in code," Meghan shared, taking a trip down memory lane. "People didn't know we were dating for - talk about memory lane - so long ago."

With their seventh wedding anniversary fast approaching, Meghan then dropped the delightful detail. "I couldn't tell anyone who I was dating, and who was keeping [the secret]," she added. "So I think we were just on a letter basis."

© Shutterstock The couple have been together since 2016

Meghan explained that their abbreviated names quickly became a natural part of their communication and have remained a regular way they refer to one another. "I like it," she added warmly. "I love nicknames."

Other nicknames

The fact that Harry and Meghan call each other H and M, the initials of their first names, was first revealed in an interview with Tom Bradby for ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

"In all honesty, I have said for a long time to H - that is what I call him - it's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life," she shared. "You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip."

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in 2017

Also, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan let slip they call each other Haz and Meg. In conversation about what the Queen gave their son Archie for Christmas, the Duke casually referred to Meghan as 'Meg'.

During James Corden's The Late Late Show in February 2021, he said: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

Later on in the show, Meghan's adoring name for her husband came to light. As James tried to persuade the couple to move, Meghan referred to her husband as 'Haz'.

She said: "That's wonderful, I think we've done enough moving. Haz, how's your tour of LA going?" A surprised James quipped: "Haz? I didn't know we were calling you that." To which, Harry cheekily responded: "Well, you're not my wife."