Prince Harry forced to spend time apart from Prince Archie on 6th birthday

Prince Harry will be apart from his eldest child, Prince Archie, who celebrates his 6th birthday on 6 May.

The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to Las Vegas for an important engagement, launching a new youth initiative in collaboration with the prestigious Diana Award.

While his son marks his special day in Montecito, Harry will be taking part in a meaningful conversation with two inspiring young individuals.

© Instagram Prince Archie will turn 6 next month

These young leaders are recipients of The Legacy Award, a tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, recognising their exceptional social action and humanitarian work.

The choice of Las Vegas as the backdrop for this significant event might raise a few eyebrows, given the city's association with Harry's infamous 2012 road trip.

However, this visit marks a clear shift in focus, highlighting the Duke's ongoing commitment to his mother's legacy and empowering the next generation of changemakers.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex will be in Las Vegas in May

He will chat with Sikander "Sonny" Khan, from Michigan in the US, and Christina Williams, from Jamaica, as well as Paul Fipps, of Service Now, at the Knowledge 2025 event.

Tessy Ojo, chief executive of The Diana Award, which was set up in tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, said: "Companies that invest in youth leadership today are cultivating the workforce, innovators and consumers of tomorrow.

"The Diana Award is proud to launch Pledge To Invest - an opportunity for forward-thinking businesses to make a strategic, measurable and high-impact investment in the future of youth leadership. "For over 25 years, The Diana Award has invested in young people, empowering them to tackle the pressing issues of our time."

Archie's milestones

This is not the first time Harry has missed one of Archie's birthdays. Back in 2023, the was not there for Archie's fourth birthday due to attending his father, King Charles' coronation.

© Netflix Archie flying a kite in the family's garden in Montecito

While Archie and his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, are growing up as private citizens in Montecito in Santa Barbara, Harry and Meghan have shared sweet anecdotes about their children.

In Meghan's interview with The Cut in 2022, it was revealed that Archie does full-days at preschool and is "the cheerful kid who brings a week's worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a 'roaring' game at recess".

Harry and Meghan both reportedly juggle the nursery run between work commitments, with the pair working from their home office.

Doting parents

During an appearance at the TIME100 Summit in New York City earlier this month, doting mother Meghan spoke of her hopes for Archie and Lilibet.

She said: "I certainly want to role model for my children. I'm conscious of not just raising a very strong and confident woman, but also having a son. It's just as paramount of importance for young men to be raised with a confidence and sense of self for the women around them."

© Archewell The family reside in Montecito

The 43-year-old Duchess also spoke openly about the joys of returning to her creative pursuits as her children grow older.

"When your children get to a certain age — when you’re not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again — it's super joyful," she shared with People.

"As a woman, a mum and a wife, to be able to find yourself again — in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn’t put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older — is a wonderful feeling.