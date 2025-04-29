Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's representatives forced to release urgent denial

The Duchess of Sussex's representatives have released an urgent denial this week, after a podcast appearance appeared to show her using her former royal title, "Her Royal Highness."

During an episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, host Jamie Kern Lima revealed a heartfelt gift basket she had received from Meghan, which included homemade strawberry sauce and ice cream, complete with a gift card signed "With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

The card sparked immediate interest, as Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020, agreeing at the time not to use their HRH styles following their decision to leave life as senior working royals behind.

However, a spokesman for the Sussexes swiftly addressed the speculation, confirming that the couple "do not use" their HRH titles, despite no formal legal removal of the styles.

Their agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II was that while they would retain the HRH honorifics, they would no longer actively use them after their royal exit, often dubbed "Megxit."

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the incident.

Meghan's private world

Meghan also used her time on the podcast to give a rare and emotional glimpse into her private world — speaking candidly about love, marriage, motherhood, and the new chapter she and Harry are now embracing together.

The Duchess revealed that she and Harry are enjoying what she described as a "honeymoon period" after years spent under intense public scrutiny.

"You have to imagine at the beginning, everyone has, like, butterflies," Meghan said, recalling the early days of their romance. "Then we immediately went into the trenches together. Yeah, right out of the gate, like six months into dating."

Meghan spoke of how their relationship, which began in 2016 and led to their wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018, was placed under extraordinary pressure early on due to relentless media attention.

"So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way," she said. "And that’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now."

The Duchess also paid tribute to Harry’s unwavering devotion to their family, describing him as her "protector."

"He’s just out there, just constant, like he’s just going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected and we’re uplifted and still make time for date nights," she said warmly.

Her affection for her husband was evident as she added, laughing: "He’s also a fox. If you haven’t noticed, my husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful."

Harry recently settled a high-profile legal case against News Group Newspapers, receiving substantial damages and a formal apology for unlawful information gathering. He is also involved in an ongoing legal challenge against the Home Office regarding security arrangements when visiting the UK.

Meghan on motherhood

Beyond marriage and royal duties, Meghan opened up in a touching way about motherhood — and revealed the deeply personal tradition she has created for her children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, almost three.

Each night before bed, Meghan shared, she writes emails to secret addresses she has set up for each of her children — a modern-day version of keeping a diary, filled with everyday memories, milestones, and words of love.

"Before I go to bed, almost every night, I email them," she explained. "Like, here’s your report card from today, or, oh my gosh, wasn’t it the funniest thing this morning?"

She continued: "Or here’s a picture of you two having breakfast, or here’s you playing. The things that you’re not going to frame, the things that you’re not going to put pen to paper in a journal, but which they will end up seeing at one point in their life, maybe when they’re 16 or when they’re 18."

"I’ll say, here’s an email that I’ve been keeping for you. Here’s everything and every moment that I wanted to tell you how much I love you and how proud I am of you."

It’s a moving insight into the Duchess’s heartfelt wish to capture and preserve the fleeting, everyday moments of her children’s childhoods — the ones that might otherwise be forgotten amid the hustle of daily life.

The podcast appearance comes during a busy period for Meghan, who recently launched a lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and a new Netflix cooking and lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

Her first collection of products — including raspberry jam, herbal tea, and floral sprinkles — sold out almost instantly, although the Netflix show received a mixed critical reception.

In addition, Meghan debuted a new podcast series, Archetypes Presents: Confessions of a Female Founder, which explores the challenges women face in business and leadership. Speaking on the podcast, Meghan reflected on the overwhelming nature of working from home while raising two young children, especially during times when Archie and Lilibet were unwell.

"It’s incredibly overwhelming," she admitted. "You’re nursing, you’re caring for a sick child, and trying to keep everything else running at the same time."