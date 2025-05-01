Why Prince Harry has missed three of Prince Archie's birthdays

Prince Archie will be celebrating his sixth birthday next week, however, the youngster's father, Prince Harry, will likely not be around for his son's big day.

The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to Las Vegas to launch a new youth initiative in collaboration with the prestigious Diana Award. The father-of-two will be interviewing two inspiring young individuals, while Archie will be remaining at home with mum Meghan Markle and his sister, Princess Lilibet.

The young people are recipients of The Legacy Award, a tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, recognising their exceptional social action and humanitarian work.

© Instagram / @SussexRoyal Harry will spend time away from his son

However, Archie's sixth birthday isn't the only milestone that Harry has missed in his young son's life, as he has been absent for two other birthdays.

Missing in action

Harry missed Archie's fourth birthday back in 2023, as the Duke of Sussex travelled back to the United Kingdom to mark his father, King Charles's coronation.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

Although he was in the UK, Harry quickly dashed back home following the service. HELLO! consulted a lipreader who confirmed he said: "I will be straight to the airport," while chatting with Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank.

© Getty Harry made an early exit from the coronation to race home for Archie

As a result, Harry didn't join the rest of his family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the historic day.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, explained: "I'm sure Harry will be sad to not be there on Archie's day itself but it's clearly important to be there for his father, the King on this historic occasion. It's a big moment, both for the country but also for the king personally. I'm sure he'll be delighted that Harry's going to be there to witness it."

© Getty Harry only stayed for some of the festivities

The 40-year-old also missed part of Archie's third birthday, as he took part in a polo match alongside his close friend Nacho Figueras, with the Duke's team managing to win the game.

LISTEN: What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are up to in America

The year also marked the last time that the royal family publicly marked Archie's birthday. Captioning a photo on social media, the official Royal Family account penned: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!"

© Getty Images A polo match once stopped Harry from beign with Archie

The image featured the late Queen standing alongside Prince Philip, Harry, Meghan and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland as they all cooed over a baby Archie.