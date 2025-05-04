Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift caused by this 3-letter word

Tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly deepened after a subtle, but significant, gesture by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The issue centres around the use of the three-letter style: "HRH".

The initials stand for "His/Her Royal Highness" and are typically used by senior working royals. Meghan and Harry agreed not to use the style in 2020 when they stepped back from their official roles.

The Sandringham agreement laid it out clearly

The use of "HRH" was addressed as part of the official Sandringham agreement, negotiated between the late Queen Elizabeth II, then-Prince Charles, and the Sussexes.

Under the terms of the deal, Harry and Meghan would retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, but would no longer use their "HRH" styles in any active capacity.

A statement on their website at the time read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

The controversy began with a gift tag

Earlier this year, businesswoman Jamie Kern Lima, a close friend of Meghan, posted a photo on Instagram of a gift basket. The tag attached to the package was signed from "HRH The Duchess of Sussex".

The basket reportedly included items from Meghan’s own product line, which features fruit preserves and edible flower petals. The branding drew immediate attention online.

While the title "Duchess of Sussex" remains appropriate, the use of "HRH" was seen by some as a direct breach of the agreement made with the Royal Family.

Royal observers say the timing is significant

Royal commentators have suggested that the use of "HRH" on a branded item may be viewed by Buckingham Palace as more than a careless oversight.

It blurs the line between personal business and royal identity, something that the 2020 agreement had been designed to avoid.

Speaking to French outlet Paris Match, royal expert Stéphane Bern said: "These three letters have reignited tensions at the very heart of the monarchy."

William left feeling "deeply frustrated"

Sources close to Prince William say the move has left him "deeply frustrated", as he had believed the boundaries were clearly established when the original agreement was made.

It’s understood that William, 41, has long felt the use of royal titles for commercial gain is inappropriate, especially when both brothers had agreed to draw a line.

Relations between the brothers have remained strained in recent years, particularly following Harry’s memoir Spare, and the Sussexes’ Netflix series.

This latest development appears to have widened that rift even further.

The Palace has not publicly responded

Buckingham Palace has not issued an official statement on the matter. However, it’s widely believed that royal aides have taken note of the incident.

While Harry and Meghan have not commented either, their previous stance has been that they have a right to use their titles as long as they are not acting in an official royal capacity.

The inclusion of "HRH" on a commercial gift, though, complicates that argument.

Could this damage hopes of a royal reconciliation?

Any chance of a meaningful reconciliation between the brothers appears increasingly unlikely in the short term.

While Harry has made solo visits to the UK recently, there have been no signs of personal contact between him and William. Kate’s ongoing cancer treatment has also meant the Prince of Wales’s focus remains firmly on his family.