Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet look so tall in defiant family photo after Prince Harry's shock interview

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a striking new family photo in the wake of Prince Harry's bombshell interview in which he said he would "love a reconciliation" with the royal family.

In a post shared to Instagram at the weekend, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, uploaded a whimsical black-and-white snapshot that showed the Duke, clad in dark denim, enjoying a leisurely stroll with his two children in tow.

Princess Lilibet could be seen atop his shoulders, while Prince Archie, who looked so tall dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, walked hand-in-hand beside his father. The picture appeared to be taken inside Meghan and Harry's fairytale Montecito garden. Towering palm trees loomed in the background, a perfectly manicured lawn took pride of place in the centre, and blooming shrubs tumbled over a stone wall.

Meghan chose not to add a caption.

The sweet family update comes after Harry gave an emotional interview regarding his relationship with King Charles. He told the BBC that he hoped to "reconcile" with his family after he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

© Getty Images Prince Harry has said he would love to be "reconciled" with the royal family

Opening up, he shared how his father, Charles, is no longer speaking to him, primarily due to "the security stuff".

He said: "I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

© Getty Images The Duke said the monarch "won't speak to [him]" because of the "legal stuff"

However, he conceded that any reconciliation would be in his family's hands, saying: "If they don't want that, that's entirely up to them."

He went on to say: "There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family. This current situation that has now been ongoing for five years in regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that's left."

© Getty Images Prince Harry stepped down as a working royal back in 2020

Prince Harry's latest legal challenge

Earlier this week, the father-of-two lost a challenge at the Court of Appeal over his personal security arrangements while in the UK. The 40-year-old challenged the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the country.

© Getty Images Harry lost his latest legal challenge over his security in the UK

In a ruling on Friday, Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean and Lord Justice Edis dismissed Harry's appeal. Reading a summary of the decision, Sir Geoffrey said: "The Duke was in effect stepping in and out of the cohort of protection provided by Ravec.

The status of Harry's legal claims Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements In 2024, a High Court judge dismissed Harry's claim against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK. The Duke challenged a February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which falls under the remit of the department, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting. Harry's lawyers said he was "singled out" and treated "less favourably" in the decision, arguing a failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a "successful attack" on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair". The Government argued Ravec was entitled to conclude the Duke's protection should be "bespoke" and considered on a "case-by-case" basis. Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair, claiming Harry's lawyers had taken "an inappropriate, formalist interpretation of the Ravec process". Harry was given permission to challenge Sir Peter's ruling in June last year, but this after a two-day hearing in April 2025, his appeal was dismissed in May 2025. Unlawful information-gathering allegations against Associated Newspapers Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information gathering. The firmly denied allegations against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars; the "blagging" of private records; and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations. At a preliminary hearing, the publisher asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial – arguing the legal challenges against it were brought "far too late". The Duke made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the proceedings in March 2023, where his lawyers argued that those bringing legal action were "thrown off the scent" and not aware of being targeted, having believed "categorical denials" from ANL over any involvement in unlawful activity. Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in November 2023 that the publisher had failed to deliver a "knockout blow" to the early-stage legal challenges, allowing them to continue. The full trial could be held in early 2026. Settlement with News Group Newspapers Harry alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which publishes The Sun and published the now-defunct News Of The World. Shortly before an up-to-10-week trial was due to begin earlier this year, the Duke and NGN reached an agreement including a "full and unequivocal apology" and "substantial" damages, announced on 22 January. NGN apologised to Harry for intrusion between 1996 and 2011, including "incidents of unlawful activities" by private investigators working for The Sun. The publisher also apologised to the Duke for phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators at the News of the World, which closed in 2011. "We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages," the NGN statement said. The publisher also apologised for the impact of the "serious intrusion" into the private life of Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. An NGN spokesperson previously said its apology to Harry covered "incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun, not by journalists, during the period 1996-2011". They added: "There are strong controls and processes in place at all our titles today to ensure this cannot happen now. There was no voicemail interception on The Sun." Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, who was also taking legal action against the publisher, settled his claim as well. Reporting by PA.

"Outside the UK, he was outside the cohort, but when in the UK, his security would be considered as appropriate."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Harry says he wants 'reconciliation' with royal family