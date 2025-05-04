Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet look so tall in defiant family photo after Prince Harry's shock interview

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a striking new family photo in the wake of Prince Harry's bombshell interview in which he said he would "love a reconciliation" with the royal family.
In a post shared to Instagram at the weekend, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, uploaded a whimsical black-and-white snapshot that showed the Duke, clad in dark denim, enjoying a leisurely stroll with his two children in tow.
Princess Lilibet could be seen atop his shoulders, while Prince Archie, who looked so tall dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, walked hand-in-hand beside his father. The picture appeared to be taken inside Meghan and Harry's fairytale Montecito garden. Towering palm trees loomed in the background, a perfectly manicured lawn took pride of place in the centre, and blooming shrubs tumbled over a stone wall.
Meghan chose not to add a caption.
The sweet family update comes after Harry gave an emotional interview regarding his relationship with King Charles. He told the BBC that he hoped to "reconcile" with his family after he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.
Opening up, he shared how his father, Charles, is no longer speaking to him, primarily due to "the security stuff".
He said: "I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."
However, he conceded that any reconciliation would be in his family's hands, saying: "If they don't want that, that's entirely up to them."
He went on to say: "There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family. This current situation that has now been ongoing for five years in regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that's left."
Prince Harry's latest legal challenge
Earlier this week, the father-of-two lost a challenge at the Court of Appeal over his personal security arrangements while in the UK. The 40-year-old challenged the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the country.
In a ruling on Friday, Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean and Lord Justice Edis dismissed Harry's appeal. Reading a summary of the decision, Sir Geoffrey said: "The Duke was in effect stepping in and out of the cohort of protection provided by Ravec.
"Outside the UK, he was outside the cohort, but when in the UK, his security would be considered as appropriate."