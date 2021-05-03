Prince Harry joins JLo and Selena Gomez at Vax Live concert: all the details The world's first concert for a fully vaccinated audience took place in LA

The Global Citizen Vax Live event took place in LA on Sunday, with Prince Harry making a solo appearance, and Foo Fighters turning the show into their personal rock concert.

The show - which will air on 8 May - saw Jennifer Lopez perform two songs, Ain't Your Mama and a cover of Sweet Caroline with a surprise appearance by her mom, who used to sing the song to her when she was a baby.

JLo was joined by her mom Guadalupe on stage to perform Sweet Caroline

Eddie Vedder kicked things off with two songs, while Latin star J Balvin wowed the crowds with an out-of-this-world performance with a stage set looking like the moon.

Newly crowned Oscar winner H.E.R took her performance out to the parking lot, where she was joined by Los Angeles students playing guitar, while Dave Grohl ended the evening with an incredible six-song set.

He thanked the frontline workers and dedicated the song My Hero to the nurses, doctors, policemen, firefighters, grocery store workers and teachers who kept the world turning.

Prince Harry attended solo without pregnant wife Meghan Markle

"We are at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19," said the Duke of Sussex, who appeared on stage twice, "tonight is a celebration of each of you here."

Speaking to the frontline workers in attendance, he added: "You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all, and you served and sacrificed yourselves with bravery."



"The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere, we cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world.



"The virus does not respect borders, access cannot be determined by geography. It must be a basic right for all."

Latin star J Balvin's performance was out of this world

"We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know and those we don't, what we do in this moment will stand in history."

Later, Harry showed off his humour as he told frontline workers his next statement was "a bit dry."

Acknowledging the seriousness and importance of the event, he poked fun at himself as he told guests: "This next bit is a bit dry but very serious, and before I start I want to say every single one of you in here are awesome."

Selena Gomez was on hosting duty at Vax Live

He went on to discuss how misinformation online was a "global humanitarian crisis", and it was affecting the spread of truth when it comes to vaccines.

Despite the Duchess of Sussex being named in the lineup, she was not in attendance and HELLO! understands she will instead appear on the global broadcast virtually.

The event, dubbed 'the concert to reunite the world', was hosted by singer Selena Gomez, who also poked fun at herself when she joked about "messing up" her pre-written speeches.

Chrissy Teigen was among the glam stars backing the concert

Chrissy Teigen also had the crowd at Los Angeles' SoFi stadium in laughter as she exclaimed "I've also (expletive) up!" as she followed Selena.

Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier emcee'd for the guests in attendance, while old clips of previous Global Citizen shows aired as the sets were changed.

President Biden, First Lady Dr Biden and Vice President Harris all made a special appearance as part of Global Citizen's partnership with the White House's "We Can Do This" initiative to increase public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines while reinforcing basic prevention measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

Ben Affleck joins Jimmy Kimmel on stage

Ben Affleck, Sean Penn, and Olivia Munn all also appeared.

As the first large-scale music event for a COVID-compliant audience composed of fully vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers, Vax Live calls for new commitments from governments, the private sector, and philanthropists toward the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

On Global Citizen's official website, it states that the mission of the concert is to celebrate "the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world. We are calling on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere.

