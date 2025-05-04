King Charles’ one wish after Prince Harry’s bombshell confession

As the royal family prepares to lead the nation in marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, King Charles is said to have just one heartfelt wish: that the focus this week remains firmly on remembrance, rather than renewed royal divisions.

The commemorations, which begin Monday and culminate in a national service at Westminster Abbey, come just days after the Duke of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to the BBC.

"The King, Queen and other members of the royal family are much looking forward to all the week’s VE Day events," a palace aide said on Sunday.

"They will unite with the rest of the nation and the Commonwealth in celebrating and giving thanks to the wartime generation, whose selfless devotion to duty should stand as an enduring example to us all."

The week’s events, which include a military parade through London, a tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace, and a celebratory concert at Horse Guards Parade, are expected to be attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as other senior working royals.

King Charles, still undergoing cancer treatment, is reportedly determined to be present at key moments, including the national service at Westminster Abbey on May 8.

Aides have stressed that, out of deep respect for the veterans in attendance, Buckingham Palace hopes "nothing will detract or distract" from the tone of remembrance.

Prince Harry's interview

That hope may be difficult to uphold following Harry’s interview, in which the prince described his legal defeat over UK security as a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up" and said he had "no idea" how much time his father might have left.

Visibly emotional, Harry also reiterated his desire for reconciliation, but the interview may have done more harm than good.

"I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore," he told the network. "Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

The comments come at a particularly sensitive time. The King has made only a limited return to public life since announcing his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, and while his commitment to duty remains unwavering, his health is being closely monitored.

For Charles, this week is not only a chance to honour the memory of his grandfather, King George VI, and all those who served in the Second World War, it is also his first major VE Day as monarch.

And poignantly, the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who famously joined crowds of revellers outside the Palace on VE Day in 1945 as a young princess.

In later years, she would recall being swept up in "a tide of happiness and relief" This year’s events are expected to echo that legacy, with Charles and Camilla joining veterans on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a special RAF flypast, a modern tribute to a day that changed the course of history.

Will Harry attend the events?

Prince Harry, who now lives in California with Meghan and their two children, is not expected to attend any of the events.

But in a subtle sign of support, Meghan shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram over the weekend, showing Harry barefoot in a garden, carrying Princess Lilibet on his shoulders while holding hands with Prince Archie. The image was uncaptioned but spoke volumes.

Some saw it as an effort to anchor the family’s public image in softer, more grounded territory after a difficult week of headlines. Others interpreted it as a quiet show of solidarity from Meghan, who has largely remained out of the spotlight in recent months.

Meanwhile, the focus for King Charles is firmly on those who served.

On Monday, he and the Queen will host a tea party for veterans, some of whom are now in their late nineties and making what could be their final visit to the capital for such an occasion.

The day will begin with a military parade through central London, watched from the Queen Victoria Memorial by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, dignitaries, and senior royals.

On Wednesday evening, Charles and Camilla will attend a celebratory concert at Horse Guards Parade, an event expected to feature musical performances and appearances from contemporary figures alongside surviving members of the wartime generation.

It is understood the King has taken a keen personal interest in the planning of the week’s events, insisting that veterans and their stories remain at the heart of the programme.