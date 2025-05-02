King Charles reacts as Prince Harry makes shock statement following court ruling

King Charles and Queen Camilla released a statement on Friday afternoon, following the news that Prince Harry had lost his appeal over his security arrangements. The Duke of Sussex later claimed in a BBC interview that his father had "full control" over the whole situation.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."
HELLO! understands that it would have been constitutionally improper for the King to have made an intervention while the case was being considered by the government and reviewed by the courts.
Royal tour
This wasn't the only annoucement, as Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles and Camilla would be heading to Canada later in the month.
The royal couple are due to head to Canada from 26 to 27 May. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement, which read: "The King and Queen will visit Canada from Monday 26th to Tuesday 27th May. The King, accompanied by the Queen, will attend the state opening of the Parliament of Canada, in Ottawa."
The state opening of parliament will come a month after the Liberal Party, led by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, won the country's general election.
Charles and Camilla were reportedly due to visit Canada last year, however, they had to call off the visit after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer. CBC said the pair were due to tour the nation in May 2024, however, the trip was never officially confirmed by Buckingham Palace.
Harry's surprise statement
Shortly after it was confirmed that Charles and Camilla would be heading to Canada, the BBC released an interview with Prince Harry, where the Duke of Sussex described his hopes to reconcile with his family.
"I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore," he told the network. "Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."
However, he conceded that any reconciliation would be in his family's hands, adding: "If they don't want that, that's entirely up to them."
The Duke spoke of the extent of the fallout between him and his family members, including his brother, Prince William, as he explained: "There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family.
"This current situation that has now been ongoing for five years in regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that's left."
Charles and Camilla's recent trip
The trip for Charles and Camilla comes shortly after the royal couple headed abroad to Italy on a three-day state visit.
One of the biggest highlights from their royal tour was a meeting with the late Pope Francis, who held a 20-minute audience with the couple.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Their Majesties were delighted the Pope was well enough to host them for a private meeting and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person."
Two weeks after the visit, the pontiff passed away at the age of 88. Charles's son William represented the British royal family at the funeral.