King Charles reacts as Prince Harry makes shock statement following court ruling

King Charles and Queen Camilla released a statement on Friday afternoon, following the news that Prince Harry had lost his appeal over his security arrangements. The Duke of Sussex later claimed in a BBC interview that his father had "full control" over the whole situation.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."

HELLO! understands that it would have been constitutionally improper for the King to have made an intervention while the case was being considered by the government and reviewed by the courts.

Royal tour

This wasn't the only annoucement, as Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles and Camilla would be heading to Canada later in the month.

The royal couple are due to head to Canada from 26 to 27 May. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement, which read: "The King and Queen will visit Canada from Monday 26th to Tuesday 27th May. The King, accompanied by the Queen, will attend the state opening of the Parliament of Canada, in Ottawa."

© AFP via Getty Images Charles previously visited Canada with his wife in 2022

The state opening of parliament will come a month after the Liberal Party, led by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, won the country's general election.

Charles and Camilla were reportedly due to visit Canada last year, however, they had to call off the visit after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer. CBC said the pair were due to tour the nation in May 2024, however, the trip was never officially confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Harry's surprise statement

Shortly after it was confirmed that Charles and Camilla would be heading to Canada, the BBC released an interview with Prince Harry, where the Duke of Sussex described his hopes to reconcile with his family.

"I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore," he told the network. "Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

© BBC Harry sat down with the BBC

However, he conceded that any reconciliation would be in his family's hands, adding: "If they don't want that, that's entirely up to them."

The status of Harry's legal claims Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements In 2024, a High Court judge dismissed Harry's claim against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK. The Duke challenged a February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which falls under the remit of the department, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting. Harry's lawyers said he was "singled out" and treated "less favourably" in the decision, arguing a failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a "successful attack" on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair". The Government argued Ravec was entitled to conclude the Duke's protection should be "bespoke" and considered on a "case-by-case" basis. Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair, claiming Harry's lawyers had taken "an inappropriate, formalist interpretation of the Ravec process". Harry was given permission to challenge Sir Peter's ruling in June last year, but this after a two-day hearing in April 2025, his appeal was dismissed in May 2025. Unlawful information-gathering allegations against Associated Newspapers Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information gathering. The firmly denied allegations against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars; the "blagging" of private records; and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations. At a preliminary hearing, the publisher asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial – arguing the legal challenges against it were brought "far too late". The Duke made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the proceedings in March 2023, where his lawyers argued that those bringing legal action were "thrown off the scent" and not aware of being targeted, having believed "categorical denials" from ANL over any involvement in unlawful activity. Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in November 2023 that the publisher had failed to deliver a "knockout blow" to the early-stage legal challenges, allowing them to continue. The full trial could be held in early 2026. Settlement with News Group Newspapers Harry alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which publishes The Sun and published the now-defunct News Of The World. Shortly before an up-to-10-week trial was due to begin earlier this year, the Duke and NGN reached an agreement including a "full and unequivocal apology" and "substantial" damages, announced on 22 January. NGN apologised to Harry for intrusion between 1996 and 2011, including "incidents of unlawful activities" by private investigators working for The Sun. The publisher also apologised to the Duke for phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators at the News of the World, which closed in 2011. "We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages," the NGN statement said. The publisher also apologised for the impact of the "serious intrusion" into the private life of Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. An NGN spokesperson previously said its apology to Harry covered "incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun, not by journalists, during the period 1996-2011". They added: "There are strong controls and processes in place at all our titles today to ensure this cannot happen now. There was no voicemail interception on The Sun." Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, who was also taking legal action against the publisher, settled his claim as well. Reporting by PA.

The Duke spoke of the extent of the fallout between him and his family members, including his brother, Prince William, as he explained: "There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family.

© Getty Images Harry lost his latest court battle

"This current situation that has now been ongoing for five years in regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that's left."

Charles and Camilla's recent trip

The trip for Charles and Camilla comes shortly after the royal couple headed abroad to Italy on a three-day state visit.

One of the biggest highlights from their royal tour was a meeting with the late Pope Francis, who held a 20-minute audience with the couple.

© Alamy Stock Photo The royal couple met the Pope last month

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Their Majesties were delighted the Pope was well enough to host them for a private meeting and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person."

Two weeks after the visit, the pontiff passed away at the age of 88. Charles's son William represented the British royal family at the funeral.