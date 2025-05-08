Queen Margrethe, 85, forced to cancel engagement amid illness

Queen Margrethe was forced to cancel a public engagement on Thursday.

The former Danish monarch, 85, was due to take part in celebrations for the 125th anniversary of the Sankt Lukas Foundation in Hellerup on Thursday morning. The Foundation provides health and welfare services in Denmark.

The event on the royal family's calendar now states: "Cancelled," and according to Danish publication, Billed-Bladet, the Royal House has said that Margrethe has fallen ill.

The palace did not share details of Her Majesty's illness, but Margrethe was last seen publicly last Sunday as the royals attended the memorial service for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Denmark's liberation, at Ryvangen Memorial Park in Copenhagen.

© Getty Images Queen Margrethe at the service last Sunday

Queen Margrethe, who abdicated in January 2024, in favour of her son Frederik, sported a blue checked skirt suit for the sombre occasion, matching her daughter-in-law, Queen Mary, who chose a navy wrap dress by Soeren Le Schmidt with a veiled hat.

© Getty Images Frederik and Mary at the church service to mark the 80th anniversary of Denmark's liberation

The former queen has often used a walking cane since undergoing major back surgery in 2023.

Milestone birthday

Margrethe marked her 85th birthday on 16 April, with family members joining her at Fredensborg Palace to celebrate.

© Shutterstock Queen Mary waves from Fredensborg Palace on Queen Margrethe's birthday

King Frederik, Queen Mary and their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were all pictured alongside Margrethe as she stepped out to wave to the public.

© ODGAARD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The crowd turned out to see the royals

Prince Joachim's sons, Count Nikolai, 25, and Count Felix, 22, also joined their grandmother for the family celebrations, along with Margrethe's beloved sisters, Princess Benedikte, 80, and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, 78.

Royal tradition

On Wednesday, Queen Mary and King Frederik continued a centuries-old Danish royal tradition as they boarded the Royal Yacht Dannebrog for the first time to mark the beginning of a new sailing season.

© Getty Images The King and Queen on board the royal ship

Mary, 53, looked elegant in a nautical-themed outfit for the occasion, comprising a blue floral Erdem midi dress and a navy Scanlan Theodore jacket with a wide-brimmed hat.

She later ditched the jacket and swapped her taupe heels for a powder blue style as she and Frederik held a dinner at Kronborg Castle in honour of Denmark hosting the UN Chief Executives Board meeting.

© Getty Images Frederik and Mary hosted a dinner on Wednesday evening

The royal couple will carry out a late summer cruise from 25 to 28 August, which will see them start their trip at the Frederikshavn Municipality on the island of Jutland.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB