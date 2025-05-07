Princess Sofia sparks fan questions as she misses tiara-clad royal reunion

The Swedish royals glittered in gowns and tiaras as they stepped out for a state banquet for the Icelandic state visit on Tuesday.
King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill, and Prince Carl Philip were all in attendance – but one family member was noticeably absent.
While many royal fans marvelled at their evening looks, many asked after Prince Carl Philip's wife, Princess Sofia, who missed the banquet.
"Couldn't Princess Sofia join?" one social media user asked in Swedish.
Sofia, 40, gave birth to the couple's fourth child, Princess Ines, in February, and is currently on maternity leave.
Parents in Sweden are legally entitled to a total of 480 days of paid parental leave (240 days each) when a child is born or adopted.
She made a brief public appearance to mark her father-in-law King Carl's 79th birthday on 30 April, joining the other royals on the balcony of the Royal Palace.
Sofia, who looked beautiful in a white ensemble with a black bow in her hair, proudly held her baby daughter in her arms.
Carl Philip and Sofia also have three sons, Prince Alexander, nine, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, four.
Princess Ines' baptism will take place at Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm on Friday 13 June, which coincides with her parents' tenth wedding anniversary.
State banquet looks
Crown Princess Victoria looked incredible in a colourful floral embroidered gown by Swedish couturier, Frida Jonsvens, and the Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara.
Queen Silvia, who underwent foot surgery recently, had to wear trainers under her sparkly pink dress.
Her youngest daughter, Princess Madeleine, coordinated with her in a pink strapless gown by Miami-based designer, Angel Sanchez, with the King Edward Vll Ruby Tiara.