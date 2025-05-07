Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Sofia sparks fan questions as she misses tiara-clad royal reunion
Princess Sofia wearing pink blouse© Getty Images

The Swedish royals attended the Icelandic state banquet

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Swedish royals glittered in gowns and tiaras as they stepped out for a state banquet for the Icelandic state visit on Tuesday.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill, and Prince Carl Philip were all in attendance – but one family member was noticeably absent.

While many royal fans marvelled at their evening looks, many asked after Prince Carl Philip's wife, Princess Sofia, who missed the banquet.

"Couldn't Princess Sofia join?" one social media user asked in Swedish.

Swedish royals at Icelandic state banquet© Bresciani/TT/Shutterstock
The Swedish royals attended the banquet at the royal palace

Sofia, 40, gave birth to the couple's fourth child, Princess Ines, in February, and is currently on maternity leave.

Parents in Sweden are legally entitled to a total of 480 days of paid parental leave (240 days each) when a child is born or adopted.

She made a brief public appearance to mark her father-in-law King Carl's 79th birthday on 30 April, joining the other royals on the balcony of the Royal Palace.

Princess Sofia cradling her daughter baby Ines© Getty Images
Princess Sofia cradled her daughter baby Ines

Sofia, who looked beautiful in a white ensemble with a black bow in her hair, proudly held her baby daughter in her arms.

Carl Philip and Sofia also have three sons, Prince Alexander, nine, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, four.

Princess Ines' baptism will take place at Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm on Friday 13 June, which coincides with her parents' tenth wedding anniversary.

Princess Sofia: 5 surprising facts

Princess Sofia sitting in black top© Getty

1. Her yoga qualification

Sofia became a qualified yoga instructor in New York in 2005 while also studying business development, going on to open her own studio and launch a clothing range. 

2.  Her three tattoos

Sofia has a sun on her back, a butterfly on her ribcage, and a small ankle tattoo. 

3. Her waitressing days 

Sofia worked as a waitress in New York pizzeria Serafina from 2055 to 2007

4. Her reality TV moment 

Sofia dallied with reality television in 2004, appearing in Paradise Hotel which saw singles living together in a luxury hotel.

5. Her modelling days

Sofia was a model in her early 20s, appearing in magazines such as Vogue Scandinavia

State banquet looks

Crown Princess Victoria looked incredible in a colourful floral embroidered gown by Swedish couturier, Frida Jonsvens, and the Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel© Bresciani/TT/Shutterstock
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel

Queen Silvia, who underwent foot surgery recently, had to wear trainers under her sparkly pink dress.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel© Bresciani/TT/Shutterstock
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel

Her youngest daughter, Princess Madeleine, coordinated with her in a pink strapless gown by Miami-based designer, Angel Sanchez, with the King Edward Vll Ruby Tiara.

Read More