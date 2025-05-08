Queen Mary has never looked better in recycled waist-cinching dress

Queen Mary of Denmark has the wardrobe of a true fashion chameleon: from killer suited to more traditional understated ensembles. However, it's her floral dresses that never fail to steal the spotlight.

Attending a dinner at Kronborg Castle in honour of Denmark hosting the UN Chief Executives, the wife of King Frederik X looked miraculous in a boldly-patterned ensemble, which she also wore back in 2023.

The centrepiece of Queen Mary's outfit was the 'Narella' Hogarth-print pleated chiffon dress from London-based fashion label Erdem, which highlighted her figure, cinching at the waist, and truly stood out with its striking dark blue patterning.

© Getty Images Queen Mary of Denmark looked perfectly summer ready in her dress from Erdem

The Danish royal rounded off her outfit with a series of her go-to accessories, including her blue Lady Dior clutch, her suede pumps in baby blue from Gianvito Rossi, and a pair of aquamarine and diamond drop earrings.

Queen Mary's magnificent summer wardrobe

May has only just dawned, but it's clear that the Queen of Denmark is already getting ready to bring back her iconic summer looks.

Some of Queen Mary's most wonderful sunshine-ready outfits came from the tour she took with her husband last year around the scenic Voderup Klint on the south coast of Ærø, which is also part of the UNESCO-designated South Funen Archipelago Geopark.

© Getty Queen Mary of Denmark looked sunshine-ready in a shirt and maxi skirt

She looked unbelievably elegant in a white shirt and camel maxi skirt by Joseph, completing her outfit with a straw hat, blue pearl-embellished slingbacks from Jimmy Choo, Dulong pearl earrings, and other subtle but delicate gold jewellery.

During a reception buffet for guests from the Ærø Municipality on the same trip, the mother of Princess Isabella changed into a black embroidered dress with bold red floral patterning, accessorising with turquoise earrings.

© Kongehuset King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark hosted a reception in Ærø

Queen Mary also looked stunning when she attended the Olympic Games in Paris last summer, in a wonderful casual summer frock.

© Jesper Sunesen/Aller/MEGA Queen Mary of Denmark looked amazing at the Paris Olympic Games

Chatting to dressage rider Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour with her friend Helle Trolle, she was spotted in a red and white striped dress with short sleeves and a high neckline. Skimming her figure, the dress fell right by her ankles, making for a sophisticated though relaxed look.

She added some delicate gold bangles on her arms, along with a cream sunhat and large sunglasses, fit for the bright summer sunshine in Paris.

See a breakdown of Queen Mary's greatest looks below...