Queen Sonja makes first public appearance since sudden hospitalisation – photos

Queen Sonja of Norway had a sudden hospitalisation last month when the royal started suffering from a shortness of breath.

However, it appears that the 87-year-old has made a full recovery as she was seen conducting official business earlier this week. On Friday, the royal attended the opening of a ceramics exhibition put together by graduates of the Oslo National Academy of Arts.

The royal looked beautiful for her outing, in a striking multicoloured jumper and a pair of sleek trousers. She kept her brunette locks in her usual styles and opted for natural makeup for the outing.

© Getty Images The Norwegian royal looked spectacular

Sonja has an interest in cultural issues and is a professional printmaker, holding exhibitions with several artists in the country. In 1988, she founded the Queen Sonja International Music Competition.

See the photos below…

© Getty Images Overjoyed to visit Sonja posed outside the establishment, with the royal soaking in the regalness of the white building.



© Getty Images Art connoisseur Sonja was given a tour of the exhibition as she took in the artworks, including this unique one that hung from the trees.

© Getty Images Musical performance It wasn't just visual art that Sonja enjoyed at the exhibition, as she also watched a musical performance from a cellist.



© Getty Images Making memories Just like us! Sonja couldn't help but capture some snaps on her mobile phone as she toured the exhibition.



© Getty Images Unique pieces Sonja was told about a piece of art as she continued her tour.



© Getty Images Meeting the artists Sonja also got the chance to meet some of the designers behind the unique pieces, and in one instance, she got an incredibly close view of one of the artworks.



Health issues

The 87-year-old has recently had two hospital visits. Last month, she was admitted following a shortness of breath, with the Norwegian royal needing to be airlifted for her treatment.

© Getty Sonja has had several health issues this year

Meanwhile, in January, she was in hospital again after she suffered from atrial fibrillation during a skiing trip. At the time, the Royal House noted that the situation was "not considered serious."

Her Majesty was discharged the following day, and days later had a pacemaker inserted. The procedure was described as "successful."