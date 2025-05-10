Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Sonja makes first public appearance since sudden hospitalisation – photos
Subscribe
Queen Sonja makes first public appearance since sudden hospitalisation – photos
Queen Sonja next to a stone fountain© Getty Images

Queen Sonja makes first public appearance since sudden hospitalisation – photos

Sonja was hospitalised following a shortness of breath last month

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Sonja of Norway had a sudden hospitalisation last month when the royal started suffering from a shortness of breath.

However, it appears that the 87-year-old has made a full recovery as she was seen conducting official business earlier this week. On Friday, the royal attended the opening of a ceramics exhibition put together by graduates of the Oslo National Academy of Arts.

The royal looked beautiful for her outing, in a striking multicoloured jumper and a pair of sleek trousers. She kept her brunette locks in her usual styles and opted for natural makeup for the outing.

Queen Sonja in a multicoloured jumper and blue trousers© Getty Images
The Norwegian royal looked spectacular

Sonja has an interest in cultural issues and is a professional printmaker, holding exhibitions with several artists in the country. In 1988, she founded the Queen Sonja International Music Competition.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

See the photos below…

Queen Sonja standing in front of a white building© Getty Images

Overjoyed to visit

Sonja posed outside the establishment, with the royal soaking in the regalness of the white building.

Queen Sonja and a woman looking at a piece of art© Getty Images

Art connoisseur

Sonja was given a tour of the exhibition as she took in the artworks, including this unique one that hung from the trees.

Queen Sonja and a man inside an ornate room watching a man play the cello© Getty Images

Musical performance

It wasn't just visual art that Sonja enjoyed at the exhibition, as she also watched a musical performance from a cellist.

Queen Sonja taking photos on her mobile phone© Getty Images

Making memories

Just like us! Sonja couldn't help but capture some snaps on her mobile phone as she toured the exhibition.

Queen Sonja and a group of people looking at a sculpture of a pidgeon while a small band plays© Getty Images

Unique pieces

Sonja was told about a piece of art as she continued her tour.

Queen Sonja and a man looking at a piece of art© Getty Images

Meeting the artists

Sonja also got the chance to meet some of the designers behind the unique pieces, and in one instance, she got an incredibly close view of one of the artworks.

Health issues

The 87-year-old has recently had two hospital visits. Last month, she was admitted following a shortness of breath, with the Norwegian royal needing to be airlifted for her treatment.

Queen Sonja holding a bouquet of flowers© Getty
Sonja has had several health issues this year

Meanwhile, in January, she was in hospital again after she suffered from atrial fibrillation during a skiing trip. At the time, the Royal House noted that the situation was "not considered serious."

LISTEN: The birthdays of the young royals

Her Majesty was discharged the following day, and days later had a pacemaker inserted. The procedure was described as "successful."

WATCH: Queen Sonja and King Harald to feature in new documentary

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More