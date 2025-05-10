Queen Sonja makes first public appearance since sudden hospitalisation – photos

Queen Sonja of Norway had a sudden hospitalisation last month when the royal started suffering from a shortness of breath.
However, it appears that the 87-year-old has made a full recovery as she was seen conducting official business earlier this week. On Friday, the royal attended the opening of a ceramics exhibition put together by graduates of the Oslo National Academy of Arts.
The royal looked beautiful for her outing, in a striking multicoloured jumper and a pair of sleek trousers. She kept her brunette locks in her usual styles and opted for natural makeup for the outing.
Sonja has an interest in cultural issues and is a professional printmaker, holding exhibitions with several artists in the country. In 1988, she founded the Queen Sonja International Music Competition.
See the photos below…
Health issues
The 87-year-old has recently had two hospital visits. Last month, she was admitted following a shortness of breath, with the Norwegian royal needing to be airlifted for her treatment.
Meanwhile, in January, she was in hospital again after she suffered from atrial fibrillation during a skiing trip. At the time, the Royal House noted that the situation was "not considered serious."
Her Majesty was discharged the following day, and days later had a pacemaker inserted. The procedure was described as "successful."