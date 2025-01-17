Norway's Queen Sonja is discharged from hospital after surgery

Queen Sonja has been discharged from hospital, the Norwegian palace confirmed on Friday.

The 87-year-old Queen Consort was admitted to Rikshospitalet in Oslo on Wednesday evening ahead of her surgery to have a pacemaker fitted on Thursday.

The palace confirmed that Sonja is in "good health" and will remain on sick leave until Friday 24 January.

It comes after the queen was briefly admitted to Lillehammer Hospital for observation last weekend, after experiencing an episode linked to her existing heart condition, atrial fibrillation. Sonja was on a skiing holiday at the time.

Her husband, King Harald, 87, and their son, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, were pictured visiting the queen in hospital on Wednesday evening.

The king, who marked the 34th year of his reign on Friday, has been conducting his public engagements as planned, attending a handball tournament on Wednesday.

© Solum/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The King attended the IHF Men's Handball World Championship 2025 match between Norway and Brazil on Wednesday

Harald was fitted with his own permanent pacemaker almost a year ago, after he was hospitalised with an infection during a private holiday in Malaysia. The king was flown home to Norway to have the device fitted.

In recent years, Harald has been hospitalised a number of times with infections, and has previously undergone heart and cancer surgery.

Despite his bout of ill-health, King Harald has publicly ruled out an abdication, telling reporters in January 2023 that he had taken an oath that "lasts for life".

© Instagram The King and Queen with Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Princess Ingrid Alexandra

He became monarch on 17 January 1991, following the death of his father, King Olav V.

Crown Prince Haakon is the heir to the Norwegian throne, followed by his daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

The Norwegian royals will celebrate Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 21st birthday on 21 January.

The princess enrolled in military training a year ago, with the palace sharing in September that she served as a gunner on a CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle.

