Royal taken to hospital via air ambulance for 'breathing difficulties'

Queen Sonja of Norway, was admitted to hospital on Monday after experiencing shortness of breath.

The royal, 87, was admitted to the Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet, via air ambulance where she underwent examinations according to the Norwegian royal court.

Sonja was airlifted from the royal cabin in Sikkilsdalen in central Norway, where she and her husband King Harald spent the Easter holiday.

An official statement from the Norwegian Royal Household said: "Her Majesty the Queen has been discharged from the National Hospital. The Queen was admitted due to shortness of breath.

"Investigations have shown that the situation has normalized. The Queen is on sick leave for the rest of the week."

Her Majesty was scheduled to visit Sofienberg Church in Oslo on Thursday, where she was due to be given a tour of the site to see how Spireverket is contributing to the work of transforming the church into a cultural centre for children, youth and the neighbourhood.

General manager Olav Sætersbakken said: "The fact that the Queen wants to see our work means a lot – both to us and to all the young people who put their effort and creativity into it."

The Queen was also scheduled to attend the opening of the "AK Dolven. Amazon" exhibition at the National Museum.

Queen Sonja and King Harald's health woes

The Nowegian Queen's latest hospitial visit comes just weeks after she was admitted in January after suffering atrial fibrillation during a skiing trip.

At the time, the Royal House noted that the situation was "not considered serious." Her Majesty was discharged the following day, and days later had a pacemaker inserted. The procedure was described as "successful."

In February, Sonja eased back into her royal engagements, opening a new exhibition at the Queen Sonja Art Stable where she was joined by her son, Crown Prince Haakon, and her sister-in-law, Princess Astrid.

Last year, Sonja's husband King Harald, had his own pacemaker fitted after the monarch fell ill during a trip to Malaysia. The Monarch was flown home to Norway to have the device fitted.

Harald has been hospitalised several times in recent years with infections and has previously undergone heart and cancer surgery.

Despite his ongoing health issues, King Harald has publicly ruled out abdication, telling reporters in January 2023 that he had taken an oath that "lasts for life".