Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's husband Mike reveals private birthday plans with loved-up photo
Subscribe
Zara Tindall's husband Mike reveals private birthday plans with loved-up photo
mike and zara tindall © Getty Images

Zara Tindall's husband Mike reveals private birthday plans with photo of 'better' half  

Princess Anne's daughter wed former rugby player Mike in 2011

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Mike Tindall has paid tribute to his wife Zara on her 44th birthday.

Taking to X on Thursday, the former rugby player, who wed Zara in 2011, uploaded a snapshot of the pair taken last year following a Celebrity Golf Classic event.

Zara was pictured beaming from ear to ear and looked so smitten as she gazed lovingly at her husband who had one arm wrapped around her waist.

couple at races with umbrella© Getty Images
Mike paid tribute to Zara on her 44th birthday

In a heartfelt tribute, Mike, 46, heaped praise on his wife while also sharing a glimpse into their festivities. "Happy Birthday to the better Tindall," he penned. "She's even let me play golf on her birthday!"

View post on X

In the throwback picture, former Olympian Zara looked effortlessly stylish in a raspberry-hued jumpsuit from ME+EM. Her ultra-feminine garment featured flattering ruched detailing around the waist, ruffled capped sleeves and a keyhole detail beneath the neckline.

She wore her luminous blonde bob in a sleek style, and highlighted her features with a sweep of radiance-boosting makeup.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall smiling and linking arms on their wedding day© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
The couple got married in Scotland in 2011

Mike, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a blush linen blazer, a crisp white shirt and some dark trousers.

Elsewhere, Mike's fundraising event, Tindall Golf, shared a sweet message on X which read: "It's a VERY special day… Not only is it the day before the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic, BUT it's Zara’s birthday! Happy Birthday Z."

View post on Instagram
 

The post featured four snapshots from previous events, including a joyous picture of Zara in action on the golf course, as well as a heartwarming picture of Zara and Mike in matching pink outfits.

Royal fans were quick to react to Mike's post, with one writing: "Happy Birthday to your incredible ray of sunshine wife! Zara deserves a glorious day and a blessed new year to come", while a second remarked: "Beautiful couple, happy birthday Zara", and a third chimed in: "Happy Birthday Zara!!!!"

Zara's early life and career

Born on 15 May 1981 at St Mary's Hospital, Zara is the only daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

Zara Phillips of Great Britain riding High Kingdom in action in the Show Jumping Equestrian event on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games © Getty Images
Zara Tindall has an illustrious equestrian career

The late Queen Elizabeth II's eldest granddaughter is an accomplished equestrian and followed in her mother's footsteps, having competed in the London 2012 Olympics, winning a silver medal as part of the Great Britain Eventing Team.

Zara is currently 22nd in line to the throne, behind her older brother, Peter Phillips, and his daughters, Savannah and Isla.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More