Zara Tindall's husband Mike reveals private birthday plans with photo of 'better' half  

Mike Tindall has paid tribute to his wife Zara on her 44th birthday.

Taking to X on Thursday, the former rugby player, who wed Zara in 2011, uploaded a snapshot of the pair taken last year following a Celebrity Golf Classic event.

Zara was pictured beaming from ear to ear and looked so smitten as she gazed lovingly at her husband who had one arm wrapped around her waist.

© Getty Images Mike paid tribute to Zara on her 44th birthday

In a heartfelt tribute, Mike, 46, heaped praise on his wife while also sharing a glimpse into their festivities. "Happy Birthday to the better Tindall," he penned. "She's even let me play golf on her birthday!"

In the throwback picture, former Olympian Zara looked effortlessly stylish in a raspberry-hued jumpsuit from ME+EM. Her ultra-feminine garment featured flattering ruched detailing around the waist, ruffled capped sleeves and a keyhole detail beneath the neckline.

She wore her luminous blonde bob in a sleek style, and highlighted her features with a sweep of radiance-boosting makeup.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock The couple got married in Scotland in 2011

Mike, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a blush linen blazer, a crisp white shirt and some dark trousers.

Elsewhere, Mike's fundraising event, Tindall Golf, shared a sweet message on X which read: "It's a VERY special day… Not only is it the day before the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic, BUT it's Zara’s birthday! Happy Birthday Z."

The post featured four snapshots from previous events, including a joyous picture of Zara in action on the golf course, as well as a heartwarming picture of Zara and Mike in matching pink outfits.

Royal fans were quick to react to Mike's post, with one writing: "Happy Birthday to your incredible ray of sunshine wife! Zara deserves a glorious day and a blessed new year to come", while a second remarked: "Beautiful couple, happy birthday Zara", and a third chimed in: "Happy Birthday Zara!!!!"

Zara's early life and career

Born on 15 May 1981 at St Mary's Hospital, Zara is the only daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall has an illustrious equestrian career

The late Queen Elizabeth II's eldest granddaughter is an accomplished equestrian and followed in her mother's footsteps, having competed in the London 2012 Olympics, winning a silver medal as part of the Great Britain Eventing Team.

Zara is currently 22nd in line to the throne, behind her older brother, Peter Phillips, and his daughters, Savannah and Isla.