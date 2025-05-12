Zara Tindall responds to 'struggles' in the royal family - 'It's hard to see'

Zara Tindall has offered a refreshingly candid perspective on life within the royal family, acknowledging that they navigate challenges just like any other family.

Speaking at a London Sporting Club lunch last week, the 43-year-old daughter of Princess Anne addressed the perception of royal life from the outside.

"It is very hard to see from the outside but, 100 per cent, it is a family that is still going through the same struggles other people do," Zara stated, as reported in The Sun.

Touching on the inevitable ups and downs, she added: "Whether they are relationships, obviously it is very easy to see every day. We're still very supportive of each other."

Zara also paid a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022.

"We had a very incredible person to look up to who is sadly not here any more," she said, adding: "She was amazing and an inspiration to all of us."

Prince Harry's explosive interview

Zara's comments about the royal family come shortly after Prince Harry told the BBC about his hopes to "reconcile" with his family after he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their son, Prince Archie, subsequently moved to the United States, where Harry and Meghan welcomed a daughter, Princess Lilibet.

In an interview with the BBC, Harry revealed that his father, King Charles, is no longer speaking to him, mainly because of the ongoing row over his "security" arrangements.

The father-of-two spoke of his want to reconcile with the family, saying: "I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

However, he conceded that any reconciliation would be in his family's hands, adding: "If they don't want that, that's entirely up to them."

The Duke spoke of the extent of the fallout between him and his family members, including his brother, Prince William, as he explained: "There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family.

"This current situation that has now been ongoing for five years in regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that's left."

He added: "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things."