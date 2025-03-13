Princess Anne is all smiles with Mike and Zara Tindall at Cheltenham racecourse

Princess Anne is renowned for her love of horses and was the first member of the British royal family to compete in an Olympics, in eventing in 1976.
Speaking to Sporting Life, Mike said that his wife Zara and mother-in-law Anne are die-hard racing fans.
"[Zara] loves it - she loves horses in general, but from the racing side of things it's always been a massive part of her life. The Princess Royal is also a die-hard horse racing fan.
"I think it's great for the profile of the sport to have her in it, and she loves her role at Cheltenham now. She's hosting people every day and she loves it."
2/7
Special accessory
Princess Anne sported a pink patterned scarf and gold horse brooch for her day at the races.
The royal supports several horse charities, including Riding for the Disabled (RDA), The Horse Trust and World Horse Welfare.
3/7
The Tindalls
Mike and Zara Tindall cosied up for some sweet snaps ahead of the first race.
4/7
Stylish couple
Zara looked chic in an olive green coat with a blue patterned blouse and Fedora-style hat, while Mike was clad in a tweed three-piece suit.
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL
5/7
Danny Dyer
Rivals star Danny Dyer was seen among the notable faces for St Patrick's Thursday at the racecourse.
6/7
Peter Crouch
Former footballer Peter Crouch sported a grey wool three-piece suit with a flat-cap.
7/7
Sir Alex Ferguson
The former Manchester United manager attended for a second time.
