Princess Eugenie’s 'influential' new role close to King Charles’ heart

Princess Eugenie has taken on a significant new role as part of King Charles’ wider legacy work, stepping in to mentor a new generation of changemakers through the King’s Foundation.

The 35-year-old royal met with a group of young creatives last week as part of the foundation’s 35th anniversary project. Known as the "35 under 35", the initiative aims to support young leaders across industries, including fashion, architecture, and environmental activism.

The project is closely aligned with causes long championed by the King, including heritage skills, sustainability, and the arts.

Meeting the changemakers

Eugenie, who works as a director at Hauser & Wirth in London, joined the group at the foundation’s base in the Garrison Chapel in Chelsea. She spoke with several of the 35 young representatives including knitwear designer Marie Bruhat, painter Jo Rance and milliner Barnaby Horn.

Her experience in both the commercial and creative sectors is expected to play a key role in shaping the mentoring support offered to the group.

A source close to the foundation said the Princess’s involvement would be "hands-on" and focused on helping participants grow their personal projects while fostering long-term connections.

A programme with purpose

The "35 under 35" initiative has been launched to coincide with the charity’s anniversary year. It has brought together a cross-section of innovators working in sustainability, the arts, and social impact.

The King’s Foundation, originally launched as the Prince of Wales’s Institute of Architecture in 1990, has grown into a major platform for traditional skills and environmental stewardship.

The foundation’s chair, Dame Ann Limb, said the number and quality of applicants had exceeded expectations. She described the group as "breathtaking in its boldness and ambition".

"The King will want that," she added, referring to the long-term impact of the initiative. "As a woman in her 70s, I’d like to think this is the generation that will carry it on."

An initiative tied to royal values

The mentoring scheme aligns closely with the King’s longstanding environmental focus. Several of the participants work in climate science and sustainable materials.

Climate campaigner Laura Young described it as "heartwarming" to see the royal family personally backing issues like climate change and environmental reform.

"He doesn’t just turn up to events," she said. "He really embeds in his own work."

Kristina Murrin, the foundation’s chief executive, confirmed that the group was selected based on both creativity and potential for long-term impact. Many are also taking part in courses designed to preserve skills at risk of dying out.

Eugenie’s contribution

Eugenie’s involvement is being seen as a meaningful contribution to the family’s public work.

Although not a working royal in the traditional sense, Eugenie has supported royal events and charity work over the years. She is also a patron of several organisations focused on art, health and education.

Her connection to the art world, combined with a growing interest in sustainable development, makes her well-placed to contribute to the mentoring initiative.

Milliner Barnaby Horn praised her insight and influence: "My work crosses over between art and fashion, so Princess Eugenie is a perfect mentor."

Composer Jack Pepper added: "What I stand for as a musician, as a creative, is breaking down barriers. That’s what attracted me to the foundation—and it’s something I believe she values too."

The King’s Foundation is expected to continue developing this initiative throughout the year, with the aim of building lasting networks and encouraging collaboration among the 35 young changemakers.

Although much of the attention may fall on the more high-profile participants, those involved say it’s the shared purpose that matters most.

"This is just the beginning," said one attendee. "Having support from someone like Princess Eugenie gives the whole project momentum—and the feeling that we’re part of something that really matters."

Princess Eugenie’s mentorship role is part of a growing pattern of younger royals stepping into new positions that reflect both their interests and the values of the King’s evolving monarchy.