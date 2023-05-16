Pregnant Princess Eugenie dresses her bump in fun florals and ballerina pumps

The pregnant royal looked radiant as she rocked the balletcore trend in Dune London pumps

Princess Eugenie is due to give birth to her second child any day now, but the royal is still fulfilling her royal duties, having visited a school to learn about their Voices of Welcome project just last week.

In an Instagram post shared by The Anti Slavery Collective on Monday, the heavily pregnant royal looked radiant as ever as she smiled alongside students and teachers from The Archbishop's School in Canterbury.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie stepped out in Canterbury for the poignant visit

The post read: "Our co-founder @princesseugenie visited @archbishops_school_canterbury alongside the Rt Revd Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the Bishop of Dover, to learn about the school’s Voices of Welcome project.

"The project engages children from Afghanistan, Ukraine and Britain to work together to explore the value and challenges of cross-cultural exchange, and its enrichment to school communities."

© Instagram Princess Eugenie dress her bump in a pretty floral dress from Cefinn London

Princess Eugenie looked lovely for the occasion, dressing her blossoming baby bump in a floral print maxi dress from Cefinn Studio. The elegant smocked 'Isla' gown featured a romantic ruffled bodice and frilled tiers on the skirt.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's £85 Coronation Concert shoes look like they could be designer

The 33-year-old royal teamed her frock with 'Hopeful Snaffle-Trim Flat Slingback Pumps' from Dune London, channelling the ballerina pump trend recently loved by the Princess of Wales and Lady Amelia Windsor.

GET THE LOOK

© Dune London

When is Princess Eugenie due to give birth?

Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie pose for a snap before the coronation concert

Princess Eugenie is just weeks away from giving birth to her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The couple's surprise pregnancy announcement on Instagram was shared earlier this year, and was swiftly met by flurries of well-wishes from royal fans.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed the news, releasing in an official statement: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

The Princess, who is a proud advocator for sustainability and championing climate-positive charities, previously told HELLO! that it was becoming a mum that heightened her awareness of the need to protect the planet for future generations.

"Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more. Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren. "August is only two, but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."

RELATED: Princess Eugenie pictured at the pub in stunning bump-skimming dress

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.