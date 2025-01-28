Princess Eugenie shows support for uncle King Charles on surprise trip

Princess Eugenie has shared highlights from her surprise trip to Saudi Arabia, including a show of support for her uncle King Charles.

The mum-of-three travelled to Jeddah to visit The Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 – an exhibition showcasing historic and contemporary artworks and artefacts.

"I had the pleasure of visiting Jeddah to see the @biennale_sa," Eugenie wrote on a post on Instagram Stories.

The Princess shared some of her favourite pieces from the exhibition, including a brightly coloured installation under a canopy and the Roshan (bay window) which was created by students from The King's Foundation School of Traditional Arts in Jeddah.

The School of Traditional Arts was set up by Charles through his Foundation and offers educational courses to ensure that traditional arts continue to be practised and to evolve with modern times.

In another snap, Eugenie can be seen standing in front of a black and gold silk tapestry, looking elegant in a black blazer, a metallic silky shirt dress and white trainers.

The King's niece, 34, is a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth and regularly travels all over the world for her job.

It's not known if she was accompanied on the trip by her husband of six years, Jack Brooksbank.

The couple were pictured on a night out with singer and Eugenie's close friend, Ellie Goulding, at Chiltern Firehouse in London last week.

Eugenie and Jack, who are parents to sons, August, who turns four next month, and one-year-old Ernest, split their time between the UK and Portugal.

The York family are just weeks away from welcoming a new addition to the family as Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting their second child together in early spring.

Beatrice and Eugenie previously visited the Middle East together last April. The royal sisters' trip was in aid of a World Economic Forum event, where Beatrice spoke on a panel discussion.

The Princesses had some time for some fun during their visit, with Eugenie later sharing snaps of the pair jumping around at a trampoline park in AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

