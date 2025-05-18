Prince William interrupts weekend to share personal message after solo outing without Princess Kate

Prince William has shared a rare personal message following his solo appearance at theFA Cup finalon Saturday, congratulating Crystal Palace on their historic victory.
In a post on the official Prince and Princess of Wales X account, William, 42, wrote: "Congratulations @CPFC on a brilliant FA Cup victory! A historic win and a performance to remember. The support was amazing, you’ve made your fans proud!"
The message was accompanied by a vibrant video capturing highlights from the memorable match at Wembley Stadium, which saw Crystal Palace defy expectations and secure a stunning 1-0 win over favourites Manchester City, thanks to a crucial goal from England international Eberechi Eze.
Fans were quick to respond positively to William’s message. One follower wrote: "Great to see you supporting the game. Looking forward to the women's finals next!" Another added enthusiastically: "Thrilled to see the CPFC’S achieve an amazing win with Your Royal Highness’ unwavering support. You brought them good luck!"
The Prince attended the prestigious football fixture alone, with Princess Kate, 43, notably absent. His solo appearance quickly sparked speculation from royal fans about Kate’s whereabouts.
However, it has since been confirmed that the royal couple will reunite this coming week for an important visit to Scotland, highlighting their continued joint commitment to significant royal duties.
William and Kate’s crucial royal tour of Scotland
Kensington Palace recently announced that William and Kate will be travelling to Scotland for a special royal engagement on Thursday, May 22.
The couple are set to attend the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow at BAE Systems' shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow. This high-profile event marks an important moment for the Royal Navy.
Princess Kate holds a particularly special role as the official Sponsor of HMS Glasgow, having been appointed to the position in June 2021. As per tradition, she will name the ship by releasing a bottle of whisky, which will smash against the vessel's hull.
Following the formal naming ceremony, William and Kate will tour the ship, meeting representatives from BAE Systems and the Royal Navy. They will discuss the ship’s cutting-edge capabilities and the ongoing progress of its construction.
Meeting the next generation of shipbuilders
During their visit, the royal couple will also spend time at the BAE Systems’ Shipbuilding Academy. They will meet apprentices and recent graduates who have played a crucial role in the building of HMS Glasgow.
William and Kate will hear first-hand about the intensive training provided in essential skills, including welding, fabrication, electrical work, pipefitting, and sheet metal work.
Additionally, they will chat with experienced BAE Systems staff and the families of the HMS Glasgow crew, offering a rare glimpse into the close-knit community behind one of the UK’s most significant naval projects.
A busy royal calendar
William and Kate have maintained a packed schedule recently, demonstrating their active roles within the royal family. Earlier this week, Prince William attended Investitures at Windsor Castle, honouring individuals for their significant contributions to society.
Meanwhile, Princess Kate recently attended an engagement at Windsor Castle, meeting Royal Navy sailors connected to HMS Glasgow. During this visit, she discussed the ship's progress and gained further insight into the lives of those serving in the Royal Navy.
Dedication to royal duties
Last week, both William and Kate took part in numerous engagements marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, reflecting their commitment to commemorating historic events and honouring veterans.
The couple's upcoming visit to Scotland continues this trend, underscoring their support for Britain's maritime heritage and military strength.
Timeline of Princess Kate's health updates
25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day
9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day.
11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.
17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children.
18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic.
26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.
29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment.
7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise.
10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts.
27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter".
29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter."
10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support".
11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London.
19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery.
22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family.
10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly.
21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report.
8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review.
14 June 2024 - In a personal statement, Kate shares she is making "good progress" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months".
15 June 2024 - Kate makes her first major public appearance since diagnosis at Trooping the Colour.
14 July 2024 - Kate watches the Men's final at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Matthews.
11 August 2024 - William and Kate congratulate Team GB athletes in a video message after the Paris 2024 Olympics.
9 September 2024 - Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving video message.
10 October 2024 - Kate joins William on visit to bereaved families in Southport.
9/10 November 2024 - Princess attends Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph.
3 December 2024 - Kate greets Emir of Qatar alongside William during state visit.
6 December 2024 - The Princess of Wales hosts her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
25 December 2024 - William and Kate attend the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham with the royals.
14 January 2025 - The Princess confirms she's in remission after visiting The Royal Marsden hospital in London - where she was treated.
