Prince William interrupts weekend to share personal message after solo outing without Princess Kate

Prince William has shared a rare personal message following his solo appearance at the FA Cup final on Saturday, congratulating Crystal Palace on their historic victory.

In a post on the official Prince and Princess of Wales X account, William, 42, wrote: "Congratulations @CPFC on a brilliant FA Cup victory! A historic win and a performance to remember. The support was amazing, you’ve made your fans proud!"

The message was accompanied by a vibrant video capturing highlights from the memorable match at Wembley Stadium, which saw Crystal Palace defy expectations and secure a stunning 1-0 win over favourites Manchester City, thanks to a crucial goal from England international Eberechi Eze.

Fans were quick to respond positively to William’s message. One follower wrote: "Great to see you supporting the game. Looking forward to the women's finals next!" Another added enthusiastically: "Thrilled to see the CPFC’S achieve an amazing win with Your Royal Highness’ unwavering support. You brought them good luck!"

© Getty Prince William opens up following rare solo outing without Princess Kate – details

The Prince attended the prestigious football fixture alone, with Princess Kate, 43, notably absent. His solo appearance quickly sparked speculation from royal fans about Kate’s whereabouts.

However, it has since been confirmed that the royal couple will reunite this coming week for an important visit to Scotland, highlighting their continued joint commitment to significant royal duties.

William and Kate’s crucial royal tour of Scotland

© Getty Prince William shakes hands with Erling Haaland of Manchester City prior to the Emirates FA Cup Final

Kensington Palace recently announced that William and Kate will be travelling to Scotland for a special royal engagement on Thursday, May 22.

The couple are set to attend the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow at BAE Systems' shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow. This high-profile event marks an important moment for the Royal Navy.

Princess Kate holds a particularly special role as the official Sponsor of HMS Glasgow, having been appointed to the position in June 2021. As per tradition, she will name the ship by releasing a bottle of whisky, which will smash against the vessel's hull.

Following the formal naming ceremony, William and Kate will tour the ship, meeting representatives from BAE Systems and the Royal Navy. They will discuss the ship’s cutting-edge capabilities and the ongoing progress of its construction.

Meeting the next generation of shipbuilders

© Getty Prince William gestures towards Joel Ward of Crystal Palace, while he holds the FA Cup trophy

During their visit, the royal couple will also spend time at the BAE Systems’ Shipbuilding Academy. They will meet apprentices and recent graduates who have played a crucial role in the building of HMS Glasgow.

William and Kate will hear first-hand about the intensive training provided in essential skills, including welding, fabrication, electrical work, pipefitting, and sheet metal work.

Additionally, they will chat with experienced BAE Systems staff and the families of the HMS Glasgow crew, offering a rare glimpse into the close-knit community behind one of the UK’s most significant naval projects.

A busy royal calendar

© Getty Prince William, Princess Kate and King Charles watch the RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

William and Kate have maintained a packed schedule recently, demonstrating their active roles within the royal family. Earlier this week, Prince William attended Investitures at Windsor Castle, honouring individuals for their significant contributions to society.

He also attended the prestigious Order of the Bath service at Westminster Abbey, where he was formally installed as Great Master of the ancient order.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate recently attended an engagement at Windsor Castle, meeting Royal Navy sailors connected to HMS Glasgow. During this visit, she discussed the ship's progress and gained further insight into the lives of those serving in the Royal Navy.

Dedication to royal duties

© Getty King Charles postpones key royal tradition involving Prince William and Princess Kate – details

Last week, both William and Kate took part in numerous engagements marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, reflecting their commitment to commemorating historic events and honouring veterans.

The couple's upcoming visit to Scotland continues this trend, underscoring their support for Britain's maritime heritage and military strength.