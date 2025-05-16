The Prince and Princess of Wales' unexpected trip ahead of half-term revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a special engagement lined up that will take them away from their three children next week.

Prince William and Kate, in their roles as sponsors of HMS Glasgow, are set to travel to Scotstoun, Glasgow, to attend the ship's official naming ceremony at the BAE Systems' shipyard on Thursday.

The Princess holds a special connection to HMS Glasgow, having been appointed as its sponsor back in June 2021.

© Getty Images Prince William and Kate will travel to Scotland next week

This state-of-the-art Type 26 anti-submarine frigate is designed to play a crucial role in protecting the UK's nuclear deterrent and aircraft carriers.

During their visit, the Princess will have the honour of formally naming the vessel by releasing a bottle of whisky against its hull – a traditional and symbolic moment in maritime history.

Following the ceremony, both the Prince and Princess will have the opportunity to step onboard HMS Glasgow, where they will meet with representatives from BAE Systems, the driving force behind the ship's construction, as well as members of the Royal Navy who will highlight its unique capabilities.

© Getty Images Prince William and Kate are known as the Duke of and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland

Their Royal Highnesses' itinerary also includes a visit to the BAE Systems' Shipbuilding Academy. Here, they will meet with the apprentices and graduates who are learning the vital skills of shipbuilding and maritime engineering.

Finally, William and Kate will take the time to meet a diverse group of BAE Systems employees, representing various backgrounds, trades, and skill sets, all of whom have contributed to the building of the ship.

They will also connect with members of the HMS Glasgow Ship's Company and their families, offering a moment to acknowledge the immense efforts of the local workforce, the dedication of the future crew, and the sacrifices made by the families of those who serve.

© UK Press via Getty Images The Wales children will soon be on half-term

The visit comes ahead of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, go on their half-term holiday.

The trip also comes almost one month after Prince William and Kate travelled to the Scottish Isles of Mull and Iona. The visit coincided with their 14th wedding anniversary, where they spent the night in a self-catered holiday cottage on the Isle of Mull.

The royals travelled there to highlight rural communities and nature, amid the breathtaking scenery of the Inner Hebrides.

Prince William and Kate are known there as the Lord and Lady of the Isles, a Scottish title William inherited from his father when he became King, and are understood to have been keen to visit for some time. They are otherwise known in Scotland as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.