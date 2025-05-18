Mike Tindall responds to wife Zara's 'blunt' first impression of him

Mike Tindall has responded to his wife Zara's comments that she found him to be "boring" when they first crossed paths back in 2003.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain to discuss his annual golf fundraiser, the father-of-three provided clarity and revealed that their initial chat had been "boring" as he'd just been dropped from the Rugby World Cup semi-final and therefore wasn't in the best of moods.

When GMB host Kate Garraway brought up Zara and revealed, "She said when she first met you she found you boring!", Mike responded: "No, I think the boring chat was the first time we met and I'd just been dropped from the Rugby World Cup semi-final so I probably really wasn't in the mood at that point."

He continued: "I would hope that I've made up for it and she's probably gone the other way on her first thoughts."

© Getty Images Mike and Zara Tindall have been married since 2011

The conversation then veered towards Zara's recent 44th birthday, with Mike sharing a glimpse inside their celebrations from the day before. He joked: "It was her birthday yesterday and I truly spoiled her by bringing her to the world-class Belfry.

"She got to hang out with 70 people she only sees once a year, it was exactly what she wanted for her birthday".

© Getty Images Princess Anne's daughter turned 44 on 15 May

On Zara's milestone day, Mike, 46, shared a heartwarming photo that showed the pair beaming from ear to ear with glasses of fizz in their hands.

Taken last year following a Celebrity Golf Classic event, the pair looked ultra-glamorous, with Zara rocking a raspberry-hued ME+EM jumpsuit, and Mike clad in dark trousers and a blush pink blazer.

In a heartfelt caption, Mike wrote: "Happy Birthday to the better Tindall," he penned. "She's even let me play golf on her birthday!"

Elsewhere, Mike's fundraising event, Tindall Golf, shared a sweet message on X which read: "It's a VERY special day… Not only is it the day before the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic, BUT it's Zara's birthday! Happy Birthday Z."

Mike and Zara's love story

After crossing paths in 2003 during the Rugby World Cup, Zara took their relationship to the next level when she invited him to join her at the North Cotswold Ball, and by 2004, the couple became "official".

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock The couple got married in Scotland

Mike got down on one knee in December 2010 after five years of dating with a dazzling ring estimated to be worth an eye-watering £140,000.

Speaking to The Daily Mail about his proposal, Mike revealed: "I was upstairs, plucking up the nerve to do it, while Zara was downstairs watching television. It was all about shock value—I wanted to catch her when it was quiet, and she wasn't expecting anything."

© Getty Images Prince Louis pictured with Zara and Mike's eldest daughter, Mia

They tied the knot in Scotland in 2011 and went on to welcome their first child - a daughter called Mia - in 2014. They expanded their brood for a second time in 2018, and for a third time in March 2021 with the arrival of their son, Lucas.