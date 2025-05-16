Zara Tindall is ultra-leggy in tiny shorts to support husband Mike

It's a big day for Mike Tindall, as he prepares for his annual Tindall Golf event at The Belfry Hotel & Resort in Sutton Coldfield.

Luckily for the former professional rugby player, his wife, Zara Tindall, was right by his side, supporting him ahead of the big day.

Mike, who appeared on GMB first thing this morning to talk about the tournament, shared a gorgeous photo with Zara ahead of the event, with his wife tenderly clutching his hands and gazing into his eyes.

He captioned the photo: "Getting some final pieces of advice from my motivational advisor at breakfast before teeing off!"

© Instagram Zara gave Mike emotional support ahead of his big day

In the candid snap, Zara looks ready for a day on the golf course, wearing tiny white shorts, pristine white sneakers and a branded navy blue jumper, with Zara Tindall on the breast.

Mike wears a matching jumper, plus a pair of peacock print swimming shorts – perhaps he went for a morning dip?

Zara's trademark no-nonsense blonde bob was swept back into a tight ponytail, proving she is ready for business, and while her breakfast plate is clean, Mike has a full English breakfast in front of him, preparing him for the big day ahead.

Mike Tindall's golf day

For his annual golf event, Mike is known for wearing super colourful shorts, but fans were quick to spot during his TV appearance that his outfit matched Zara's – white shorts and a navy top. Watch him explain it below...

Explaining the absence of his trademark zany attire, Mike said on Instagram: "The shorts have been delayed, but I am working with a crack team to make sure they are here before tee off. So, watch this space."

Zara's birthday

Proving what a dedicated wife she is, Zara, who celebrated her 44th birthday on Thursday, made her own plans for her big day, with Mike revealing: "She's even let me play golf on her birthday!" – proving she knows how much the tournament means to him.

© Instagram Mike posted this photo in celebration of Zara's birthday

Mike's golf account, Tindall Golf, also paid tribute to Zara, posting a photo of her with Mike, along with one of her mid-golf game, captioned: "It's a VERY special day… Not only is it the day before the @isps_handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic, BUT it’s Zara's birthday!"

© Instagram Mike loves a zany short

Revealing Zara's private nickname, the post ended: "Happy Birthday Z," – cute!

We hope they both have a successful day on the court – and make time to celebrate later.