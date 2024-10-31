Prince Harry shares glimpse of unseen wedding photo as he reappears after Africa trip

The Duke of Sussex has made his first appearance since his solo trip to South Africa and Lesotho earlier this month.

Prince Harry, 40, addressed the Nato Military Committee on the role of the Invictus Games Foundation in supporting wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans.

The Committee shared a photo of the Duke on its website, speaking via video call from his home in Montecito.

The clip showed Harry in his home office, with an array of ornaments, books and personal photographs on the shelves in the background, including a snap from his and Meghan's royal wedding.

The shot appears to be a close-up of the newlyweds in their carriage after their ceremony in Windsor on 19 May 2018.

Harry donned his frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals for his big day, while Meghan was a beautiful bride in a bespoke bateau-neck style dress by Givenchy's former creative director, Clare Waight Keller, and Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara.

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this year, just days after returning home from their three-day trip to Nigeria.

The Sussexes also visited Colombia in August, where the focus was on their Archewell Foundation's work to make the internet a safer place for children and young people.

In recent months, Harry and Meghan have conducted solo outings, with the Duke travelling to New York in September to support his various patronages and organisations close to his heart, including African Parks, the Halo Trust, the Diana Award and Travalyst.

He then flew to the UK to be at the WellChild Awards – his first trip back to his home country since he attended the private funeral of his maternal uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in Norfolk in July.

Following his heartfelt speech at the awards, Harry flew to South Africa and Lesotho in support of Sentebale, the youth HIV charity he co-founded in 2006.

Earlier this month, a video of the father-of-two emerged showing him testing his surfing skills at the Surf Ranch wave pool in Lemoore, California.

Meanwhile, the Duchess made a red carpet appearance alongside her friend, Kelly Zajfen, at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 on 5 October.

Meghan, who teased her forthcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, on Instagram earlier this year, is also producing her own Netflix series that will celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.

