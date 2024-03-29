Meghan Markle was the ultimate rule-breaking bride in 'relaxed' wedding snap

Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 with the eyes of the world tuning in to see their picture-perfect nuptials at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It is a day that will be remembered, by those who watched the day in action, and through the gorgeous photos captured by the supremely talented celebrity photographer, Alexi Lubomirski.

© Getty Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018

The seasoned photographer was tasked with staging and taking photos that will go down in history and it is this image of the Duke, 39, and Duchess, 42, of Sussex, in particular, that remains forever in our minds.

The bride was seen posing on the stairs of St George's Chapel, wrapped in the arms of her new husband looking tranquil and content. Meghan looked stunning, beaming with joy and showing off her breathtaking gown with the bateau neckline.

Meghan's dress had a gorgeous bateau neckline

In another shot, the Duchess was seen looking serene surrounded by her young bridesmaids and page boys, including Princess Kate's children Princess Charlotte and Prince George. To get the low-down on these gorgeous snaps HELLO! spoke to photographer and owner, founder and CEO of the Gilchrist Collection, Samantha Gilchrist.

© Getty Three-year-old Princess Charlotte was one of Meghan's bridesmaids

Samantha tells us why Harry and Meghan may have been positioned in this sitting-down pose alongside their bridesmaids and page boys. "It is clearly more of a 'relaxed' modern style photo with Meghan leaning on Harry, she tells us. "However, Meghan is very much the focal point of the image."

Princess Kate and Princess Eugenie who got married in 2011 and 2018 respectively also posed for a sitting photo surrounded by their child page boys and bridesmaids. However, Meghan is sat closer to the ground in hers and is more on a level with the children.

© Getty Alexi Lubomirski and his wife attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

The photo appears to be more casual than official royal wedding portraits that are staged with each family member standing looking directly at the camera. Samantha lets us in on a secret.

"In official royal portraits usually the bride and groom are side by side, that said there is truth in the statement 'no natural pose is naturally posed'," she explains. "Thought has gone into this relaxed pose to make it look relaxed and modern. The pose is actually very structured."

© Getty As per tradition, Meghan had child pageboys and bridesmaids

Finding a photographer is an important task when arranging a royal wedding and Samantha tells us that the chosen photographer can tell you a lot about the couple. Reflecting on the child-centred snap, she tells us the photo "highlights the fact that Meghan and Harry specifically chose a photographer that is a modern portrait photographer breaking with royal tradition. The lighting is more stylised, as are the poses and positioning."

© Getty The official photos will go down in history

"Meghan as the centre focal piece could also be considered unusual however, this does follow Meghan and Harry's posing style," she says. "We also have to remember with Meghan's background she will have an extensive understanding of posing and using her body in shapes to get the best image which is evident here. Whilst this is a very 'relaxed looking' photo, it's not a pose that people would naturally put themselves into."

© Getty Meghan Markle was a 'relaxed' bride

Many will remember that Meghan and Harry's relaxed embrace is also a style they opted for in their stunning engagement shots which were also taken by Alexi Lubomirski. In the iconic photo taken in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden, the Duchess, who wore a frothy Ralph & Russo gown with a sheer embellished bodice, was seen leaning into a suited Harry, showing off her diamond engagement ring.

Samantha unpacks the photo for us. "Meghan and Harry have gone for 'we are a couple in love' photos as opposed to [Prince] William and [Princess] Kate's official press photos," she says. "Harry and Meghan's photos aren't press photos, they are more lifestyle magazine photos which most couples aspire to have as engagement and wedding photos but few pull it off."

© Getty Prince Harry got married at the historic St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

The photographer explains that the style of Meghan and Harry's photos correlates with his position in the line of succession. "Not being next in line for the throne has allowed them the space to have these style photos," she explains. "I also feel that Meghan's history in performing arts gives her the confidence to creatively pose."