King Frederik and Queen Mary share major announcement about Crown Prince Christian's future

King Frederik and Queen Mary's royal household shared a major announcement about their son Crown Prince Christian's future plans after the Danish heir completed an intense military exercise.

The 19-year-old royal enrolled in military training with the Gardehusarregimentet (Guard Hussar Regiment) at the Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse in February.

After completing the traditional, arduous four-day REX tour last Thursday, Christian is now a Guards Hussar.

A statement released by the Danish royal palace on Monday read: "In connection with serving his military service with the Guard Hussar Regiment, the Crown Prince has now also been admitted to the Lieutenant's Training Course.

"The training starts in early August 2025 and lasts one year plus a subsequent period of practical service as a platoon leader.

"The Crown Prince will complete his ongoing military service with the Guard Hussar Regiment at the end of May."

© Getty Crown Prince Christian arriving at the barracks in February

Christian is following in the footsteps of his father, King Frederik, who spent much of his early career in the military. Frederik served in the infantry regiment of the Royal Life Guards and the Royal Frogmen Corps, an elite special forces unit within the Danish Navy.

After graduating from high school last summer, Christian spent three months in East Africa from September to December, where he was involved in the day-to-day running of two farms and was given an insight into conservation.

1/ 6 © Kongehuset Setting off Crown Prince Christian completed the mandatory four-day REX tour with his platoon, as part of his military service at the Guard Hussar Regiment in Slagelse.



2/ 6 © Kongehuset Four-day tour The exercise is divided into two parts of 48 hours, with cadets first taking part in contingency and guarding, where they are deployed at short notice. The second part sees them focus on task solving under difficult conditions.



3/ 6 © Kongehuset Challenging exercise Each cadet carries around 25 to 30 kg of equipment while covering around 31 miles in 36 hours. Crown Prince Christian reached around 40 miles when he, as second-in-command, participated in extra patrols during the exercise.



4/ 6 © Kongehuset Limited rest Sleep is limited throughout the exercise, with cadets only given a two-hour break once or twice a day during the four days. Each soldier also receives one field ration of food for the entire exercise, which consists of long-lasting freeze-dried meals and snacks.



5/ 6 © Kongehuset Battlefield exercise Cadets were tested in a realistic battlefield setting during the final exercise.



6/ 6 © Kongehuset Completion Upon completion of the tour, Crown Prince Christian received his REX badge.



