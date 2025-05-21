Meghan Markle misses fundamental detail in wedding anniversary post

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, and in a touching gesture, Meghan took to Instagram to mark the special occasion.

The image shared by the Duchess featured a charming notice board filled with a collection of intimate snapshots of the couple, seemingly pulled from their private photo album.

Accompanying the tribute, 43-year-old Meghan penned a heartfelt message to those who have supported their journey.

"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," she wrote. "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you."

The former actress, who tied the knot on 19 May 2028, concluded with a simple: "Happy anniversary!" followed by a red heart emoji.

On her official lifestyle business account, a new photograph taken by Jake Rosenburg, emerged showing the loved-up couple.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2018

The caption read: "Sometimes two is better than one. Wishing a very happy anniversary to our founder @meghan and her husband Prince Harry. [picture credit]: @jakerosenberg."

However, while the sentiment of the post was undoubtedly warm, eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to point out a detail that appeared to be missing.

Many noted that Meghan's message, while expressing gratitude to supporters, did not explicitly mention her husband, Prince Harry.

© Getty Images The pair shared a private giggle at the altar

"No happy anniversary to Harry and his back is completely to the camera," read one comment, while another stated: "Meghan Markle just wished herself a Happy Anniversary! Who does that?"

Many royal watchers were complimentary, with one post reading: "That was probably my favorite post of hers since she's returned to social media. I loved all the little pictures, but also the fact that she thanked those of us who have been their supporters from a distance."

Another fan said: "I love this collage. Wonderful history so full of love! My fave is the one with wee little Archie and Lili!"

Harry and Meghan's relationship

Harry wed former Suits actress Meghan at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19 2018. But the pair stepped away from the working monarchy less than two years later for a new life in the US.

Harry has faced a lengthy rift with his brother, Prince William, and an estrangement from his father the King, telling a recent BBC interview how Charles will not speak to him.