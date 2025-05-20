Meghan Markle just shared a bare baby bump photo - and she is the first royal to do so

The Duchess of Sussex shared a touching wedding anniversary tribute to her husband Prince Harry on Monday to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

In honour of the special occasion, the former Suits actress uploaded a snapshot of a noticeboard peppered with personal pictures documenting her "love story" with the Duke.

Amongst the snapshots, Meghan, 43, included photos from the pair's travels to Botswana, Norway and Australia, as well as more intimate family photos featuring their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Elsewhere, Meghan also included a throwback picture of herself during what appeared to be her pregnancy with Archie. Standing to the side, the actress was seen showcasing her bare baby bump while dressed in a pair of dark trousers and a matching cropped top.

She looked to be standing in a living room and had her raven tresses swept back into a ponytail.

Meghan's snapshot was a break from royal tradition in the sense that she's the first to ever share a bare baby bump photo. While members of the British royal family, in addition to royals further afield, have showcased their blossoming baby bumps, they've always been photographed with their bump concealed by clothing.

© Getty Images Meghan rocking a bump-skimming purple dress in January 2019

The As Ever founder has occasionally spoken about her pregnancies, revealing several personal details, including some of her pregnancy cravings.

Whilst in Canada for the Invictus Games this year, Meghan and Harry visited an Indian restaurant in downtown Vancouver. Vikram Vij, the owner and head chef told HELLO!: "Meghan said that during her pregnancy, she had eaten only Indian food, and I told her it was the best thing for her!"

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about her pregnancies on several occasions

Meanwhile, during an episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan spoke to First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau, and revealed that her friend sent her "meditations" throughout her pregnancy.

The Duchess of Sussex said: "Sophie's not just a wife or a first lady, she's the type of person who cares really deeply about their friends. She used to send me these little meditations during my pregnancy and voice notes, just these moments of encouragement and I've gone to her over the years for advice."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Meghan and Harry are close friends with Serena Williams

During another with Serena Williams, Meghan told the tennis star: "You made pregnancy look so sexy. I just waddled around. I was just tired. So tired. Oh my God."

Meghan and Harry's family life

The couple are raising their brood in Montecito, California, where they own a beautiful mansion complete with an outdoor swimming pool, a wine cellar, an orchard and a kitchen garden.

© Instagram Meghan and Harry share two children together

Musing on their family home, Meghan previously said in an interview with The Cut: "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees."

She continued: "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"