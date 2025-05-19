Prince Archie's kiss to sister Princess Lilibet steals the spotlight on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anniversary - new photo

The Duchess of Sussex has shared an array of personal family photos in a post shared to mark her seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Meghan Markle uploaded a snapshot of a notice board adorned with an array of private snapshots, including numerous pictures from their wedding day, photos of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as newborns, and pictures from their travels.

A wrriten note in the centre read: "Our love story".

Elsewhere, Meghan included snapshots documenting their trip to Botswana, their engagement, their royal visits to Australia and Morocco, and her own pregnancy journeys.

Amongst the sea of images, there was one particularly sweet picture that stole the limelight. In a heartwarming sibling photo, Prince Archie, six, could be seen affectionately planting a kiss on his little sister's head as they stood beside a glistening Christmas tree. Adorable!

In her caption, the former Suits actress wrote: "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories.

"Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!"

Meghan and Harry wed on 19 May 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, six months after announcing their engagement at Kensington Palace.

Following their ceremony, the late Queen hosted a luncheon for the bride and groom and their guests at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle.

A private evening reception then took place at Frogmore House, with Harry swapping his military uniform for a tuxedo and Meghan slipping into a halter-neck gown crafted by Stella McCartney.

Meghan and Harry's life in Montecito

The couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to Montecito in California. It's where they're raising their two children Archie and Lilibet whom they welcomed in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Their family home is a rambling paradise and features an orchard, a large garden, an outdoor swimming pool, a wine cellar and a guest house.

While the pair tend to keep their family life under wraps, Meghan previously said in an interview with The Cut: "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

