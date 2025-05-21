The Princess of Wales' nod to brother-in-law Prince Harry - 7 years on

The Princess of Wales made a heartwarming, albeit perhaps unintentional, nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during her surprise appearance at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday.

Joining her husband, Prince William, Kate delighted guests with her presence at the event - her first garden party in two years.

For the occasion, the royal mum-of-three looked radiant in a butter yellow Emilia Wickstead dress, perfectly complemented by a Philip Treacy hat.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday

While both elegant pieces were familiar, having been worn by the Princess previously, it was the hat that caught the attention of royal watchers.

The Philip Treacy design, complete with delicate yellow flowers, is the very same hat Kate wore to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in 2018.

This subtle sartorial choice comes just days after Harry and Meghan celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, which Meghan commemorated with a collection of personal family photographs shared on Instagram.

© Getty Images Kate rewore her Philip Treacy hat

The yellow Philip Treacy hat also made an appearance at Trooping the Colour in 2019.

While it's unknown if Kate's choice of hat was a deliberate nod to her brother-in-law and his wife, the fact that she chose to re-wear the headpiece didn't go unnoticed, especially so soon after their seventh anniversary.

© Getty Princess Kate also wore the Philip Treacy hat at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding

To mark their special day, 43-year-old Meghan penned a heartfelt message to those who have supported their journey.

"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," she wrote. "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you."

The former actress, who tied the knot on 19 May 2028, concluded with a simple: "Happy anniversary!" followed by a red heart emoji.

On her official lifestyle business account, a new photograph taken by Jake Rosenburg, emerged showing the loved-up couple. The caption read: "Sometimes two is better than one. Wishing a very happy anniversary to our founder @meghan and her husband Prince Harry. [picture credit]: @jakerosenberg."

Both Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018. But the pair stepped away from the working monarchy less than two years later for a new life in the US.