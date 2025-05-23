Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome babies to family home - report
Subscribe
Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome babies to family home - report
William and Kate smiling in Scotland© Getty Images

Princess Kate and Prince William welcome babies to family home - report

The Waleses share their Windsor abode with dog Orla

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly welcomed the pitter patter of some tiny furry feet to their Windsor abode.

Prince William and Kate's beloved black cocker spaniel Orla has given birth to four puppies, according to The Sun.

No doubt, the royal couple's three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, will be delighted by the new additions.

A smiling Charlotte was pictured with Orla in a bluebell wood in her seventh birthday snaps three years ago.

Princess Kate with orla© Getty
Kate with Orla at the charity polo match in 2022

And just a few weeks later, the pup was spotted with Kate as William played in a charity polo match.

William and Kate sat on the beach with Orla© Kensington Palace
Orla also appeared in the video to announce the end of Kate's cancer treatment

It's not known if the Waleses plan to keep the quad of pups. Orla was gifted to the family by Kate's brother, James Middleton, in 2020.

The Prince and Princess proudly shared a snap of Orla during a rainy walk to mark National Pet Day last month.

A black dog surrounded by green grass© Instagram
Prince William and Kate shared a new photo of dog Orla to mark International Pet day

"Celebrating the animals who bring so much joy, companionship and love to our lives this #NationalPetDay," the caption read.

William and Kate's previous dog, Lupo, whom they were gifted in 2011, sadly died in 2020.

Puppy love

The British royals are devoted dog owners, with the late Queen having owned corgis for most of her life.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York adopted two of her companions, Sandy and Muick, following the monarch's death in 2022.

The palace shared the first snap of Queen Camilla's new puppy, Moley, who she adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

queen camilla holding rescue dog Moley© Shona Williams/The Royal Household
Moley was rescued from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Her Majesty also owns a rescue Jack Russell Terrier called Bluebell. Her other dog, Beth, sadly passed away last November.

Two Jack Russell terrirs, one with a black coat and another with a light brown one© Getty Images
Camilla's rescue dog Bluebell (brown) and her late pup, Beth

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh share their Bagshot Park mansion with two black labradors, Teal and Teasel and a working cocker spaniel, Mole. 

And in the US, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the proud owners of a black Labrador called Pula and a beagle called Mamma Mia. Meghan mourned the loss of her beloved Guy last December.

LISTEN: Real reason behind delay in Prince and Princess of Wales' royal warrants revealed

Prince William exclusive

Media Image© Getty

The Royal Club spoke exclusively to a royal insider for his insight into how the Prince of Wales will approach his reign once he becomes King. Find out how Prince William will do things 'his way' and the preparations he is making to rule. Plus, find out his commitment to Princess Catherine before their marriage and more...

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More