Princess Kate and Prince William welcome babies to family home - report

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly welcomed the pitter patter of some tiny furry feet to their Windsor abode.

Prince William and Kate's beloved black cocker spaniel Orla has given birth to four puppies, according to The Sun.

No doubt, the royal couple's three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, will be delighted by the new additions.

A smiling Charlotte was pictured with Orla in a bluebell wood in her seventh birthday snaps three years ago.

© Getty Kate with Orla at the charity polo match in 2022

And just a few weeks later, the pup was spotted with Kate as William played in a charity polo match.

© Kensington Palace Orla also appeared in the video to announce the end of Kate's cancer treatment

It's not known if the Waleses plan to keep the quad of pups. Orla was gifted to the family by Kate's brother, James Middleton, in 2020.

The Prince and Princess proudly shared a snap of Orla during a rainy walk to mark National Pet Day last month.

© Instagram Prince William and Kate shared a new photo of dog Orla to mark International Pet day

"Celebrating the animals who bring so much joy, companionship and love to our lives this #NationalPetDay," the caption read.

William and Kate's previous dog, Lupo, whom they were gifted in 2011, sadly died in 2020.

Puppy love

The British royals are devoted dog owners, with the late Queen having owned corgis for most of her life.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York adopted two of her companions, Sandy and Muick, following the monarch's death in 2022.

The palace shared the first snap of Queen Camilla's new puppy, Moley, who she adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

© Shona Williams/The Royal Household Moley was rescued from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Her Majesty also owns a rescue Jack Russell Terrier called Bluebell. Her other dog, Beth, sadly passed away last November.

© Getty Images Camilla's rescue dog Bluebell (brown) and her late pup, Beth

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh share their Bagshot Park mansion with two black labradors, Teal and Teasel and a working cocker spaniel, Mole.

And in the US, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the proud owners of a black Labrador called Pula and a beagle called Mamma Mia. Meghan mourned the loss of her beloved Guy last December.

