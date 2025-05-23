Prince William's unexpected response after wife Kate is called 'beautiful'

The Prince and Princess of Wales charmed onlookers during their recent visit to Scotland for the official naming ceremony of the HMS Glasgow.

While Princess Kate took centre stage as the ship's sponsor, there was one light-hearted exchange with a well-wisher that went viral on social media.

The royal couple were greeting members of the public who had gathered to witness the special occasion on Thursday.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace William and Kate looked chic for their engagement with HMS Glasgow

As they passed by, a fan called out to Kate, "You're beautiful!" before quickly adding: "You too, William!" This prompted smiles and laughter from both Kate and William.

The Prince of Wales responded: "You don't have to say that. Don't worry."

Following his reply, Prince William affectionately placed a hand on his wife's arm as they continued on their way.

Kate, 43, looked elegant in a navy blue outfit by Suzannah London and a matching hat as she carried out her duties.

© Alamy Stock Photo The royal looked lovely in blue

Earlier on, the royal delivered a short speech and released a bottle of whisky against the hull of the HMS Glasgow, a time-honoured tradition.

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate met with apprentices

Kate pressed a button triggering an arm holding the single malt which crashed into the grey stealth-like vessel, the first of eight Type 26 anti-submarine frigates to be built in Glasgow.

LISTEN: Real reason behind delay in Prince and Princess of Wales' royal warrants revealed

The couple also had a tour of the vessel, which is being fitted out, and then met BAE staff, apprentices and members of HMS Glasgow's company in a nearby training centre.

Prince William and Kate competed to complete a pipe puzzle connecting pieces of copper piping – a secondary school Stem activity – under the watchful eye of BAE apprentices.

Prince William exclusive © Getty The Royal Club spoke exclusively to a royal insider for his insight into how the Prince of Wales will approach his reign once he becomes King. Find out how Prince William will do things 'his way' and the preparations he is making to rule. Plus, find out his commitment to Princess Catherine before their marriage and more... READ THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW HERE

The Prince later complained he did not realise it was a competition, saying to laughter from Kate, "It's a race? – That's fine, then I'll race," but when his wife was declared the winner, William replied her effort was "wobbly".