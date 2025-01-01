Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella join parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene following 'challenging' year

Royal watchers were delighted on New Year's Eve, when Prince Albert of Monaco was joined by his wife, Princess Charlene, and their 10-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for his New Year's speech.

The royal began his speech by recognising it has been a year of "challenges", before going on to thank the residents of Monaco for their commitment to the community.

The majority of the Prince of Monaco's address was filmed solo, with the royal wearing a smart navy suit to stand in front of a Christmas tree and share his reflections on 2024, however at the end, he was joined by his beautiful family. Watch the video below to see his speech in full...

Princess Charlene looked as poised and elegant as always, with her blonde hair waved into a vintage-inspired look, perfectly complementing her classic navy gown.

© Instagram Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques joined their parents for the New Year's address

She added a slick of shiny lip gloss and ultra-sparkly glittering earrings to complete her classic look.

Princess Gabriella followed in her mother's sparkling footsteps, also donning a navy gown with hers featuring a black sequin top, perfect for the special occasion. The dress had a floaty tulle skirt and she added a pair of black patent shoes.

© Instagram The Monaco Royal Family all came together for the address

Given her penchant for sparkle, we have a feeling the UK's Princess Charlotte might love her fellow royal's sequin dress, with Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter opting to wear sparkles over the summer to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Opting for a more serious take on royal dressing, Gabriella's twin brother mirrored his father's style, wearing a smart navy suit and tie.

Charlene and the twins' message

As Prince Albert's speech came to a close, his wife and children arrived in the room, making this the second time the twins have appeared in his New Years Speech, the first time in 2022.

© Getty The Monaco royals sent their well wishes

Upon their arrival, Albert said: "In this season of celebration and sharing, our children join us in extending our best wishes to you. May this New Year bring happiness, health and success to you and to all those you hold dear."

Charlene and the children then joined in to wish viewers "Happy New Year," speaking in both French and English.

The royal family's social media followers loved catching a glimpse of the young royals, calling them beautiful and thanking them for their wishes via Instagram.

