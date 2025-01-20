Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert mourn the loss of friend after sudden illness
Subscribe
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert mourn the loss of friend after sudden illness
Albert and Charlene are mourning the loss of Didier Guillaume© Getty

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert mourn the loss of friend after sudden illness

The flags in Monaco are flying at half-mast

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Albert has expressed his shock and sadness following the loss of one of his friends.

The Monaco head of state, 66, shared his and Princess Charlene's condolences to the family of Didier Guillaume, the country's minister of state, who died suddenly aged 65 on 17 January.

The French-born minister was hospitalised with undisclosed illness on 10 January in Nice, and passed away a week later.  

Mr Guillaume had only been appointed to the role on 2 September 2024, replacing Pierre Dartout for a four-year term.

Monaco is now in a period of mourning, with Prince Albert ordering the flags on all public buildings in the Principality to be flown at half-mast until Mr Guillaume's funeral, which will take place on 23 January.

Didier Guillaume pictured in Monte-Carlo in November© Getty
Didier Guillaume pictured in Monte-Carlo in November

In a heartfelt statement, Albert said: "I am deeply touched by the passing of a man of commitment and heart.

"The Principality of Monaco has lost an exemplary servant, whose action and loyalty will remain engraved in our memories.

"I extend my sincere condolences to his family, as well as my warmest thoughts to all those who mourn him today."

Mr Guillaume (right) pictured with the Monaco royals in November© Getty Images
Mr Guillaume (right) pictured with the Monaco royals in November

In an interview with Monaco-Matin on Sunday, the prince said: "I am losing a friend, someone I appreciated very much and on whom I counted."

He added of Mr Guillaume: "He had a very human side, very friendly, close to everyone. Over the years, we had forged bonds of trust and mutual esteem."

Mr Guillaume leaves behind his wife, Béatrice Frecenon-Guillaume, whom he wed at Monaco Town Hall on 21 December 2024.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: What you need to know about Princess Charlene

The funeral comes just a few days ahead of Monaco's national holiday, Sainte Devote Day, on 27 January.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene traditionally mark the day by attending a church service, before greeting the crowds from the balcony of the Prince's Palace with their ten-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Former South African swimmer Charlene will also celebrate her 47th birthday on 25 January.

LISTEN: The big royal events happening this year amid King Charles' ongoing treatment

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More