Princess Charlene and Prince Albert mourn the loss of friend after sudden illness

Prince Albert has expressed his shock and sadness following the loss of one of his friends.

The Monaco head of state, 66, shared his and Princess Charlene's condolences to the family of Didier Guillaume, the country's minister of state, who died suddenly aged 65 on 17 January.

The French-born minister was hospitalised with undisclosed illness on 10 January in Nice, and passed away a week later.

Mr Guillaume had only been appointed to the role on 2 September 2024, replacing Pierre Dartout for a four-year term.

Monaco is now in a period of mourning, with Prince Albert ordering the flags on all public buildings in the Principality to be flown at half-mast until Mr Guillaume's funeral, which will take place on 23 January.

© Getty Didier Guillaume pictured in Monte-Carlo in November

In a heartfelt statement, Albert said: "I am deeply touched by the passing of a man of commitment and heart.

"The Principality of Monaco has lost an exemplary servant, whose action and loyalty will remain engraved in our memories.

"I extend my sincere condolences to his family, as well as my warmest thoughts to all those who mourn him today."

© Getty Images Mr Guillaume (right) pictured with the Monaco royals in November

In an interview with Monaco-Matin on Sunday, the prince said: "I am losing a friend, someone I appreciated very much and on whom I counted."

He added of Mr Guillaume: "He had a very human side, very friendly, close to everyone. Over the years, we had forged bonds of trust and mutual esteem."

Mr Guillaume leaves behind his wife, Béatrice Frecenon-Guillaume, whom he wed at Monaco Town Hall on 21 December 2024.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: What you need to know about Princess Charlene

The funeral comes just a few days ahead of Monaco's national holiday, Sainte Devote Day, on 27 January.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene traditionally mark the day by attending a church service, before greeting the crowds from the balcony of the Prince's Palace with their ten-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Former South African swimmer Charlene will also celebrate her 47th birthday on 25 January.

LISTEN: The big royal events happening this year amid King Charles' ongoing treatment