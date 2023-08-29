Prince Albert beams alongside son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste during epic birthday celebrations

Prince Albert was all smiles on Friday when he was captured celebrating his son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste's 20th birthday.

The sweet family photo was shared by Alexandre's mother and Prince Albert's ex-girlfriend Nicole Coste who was beaming with pride for her eldest son. The family enjoyed an al-fresco meal to mark the milestone occasion.

Captioning a photo from the celebrations, she penned: "Happy birthday Alexandre," alongside a love heart emoji. In the snap, Nicole, Prince Albert, and Alexandre were all sat around a large dining table outside covered in beautiful flowers alongside the 20-year-old's adoring family members, including his half-sister Jazmin Grimaldi.

Other photos in the meaningful update saw a beautiful close-up of Nicole as well as a close-up of Alexandre's lavish red and white birthday cake that read: "Happy Birthday Alexandre 20 anos"

Jazmin shared the sweetest tribute for her younger brother

Alexandre has a half-sister Jazmin, 31, whose mother is American waitress Tamara Rotolo, and his twin siblings Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, eight, who Albert shares with his wife Princess Charlene.

Jazmin also shared a sweet birthday post for her brother. She penned: "My prince turns 20 today! Love you more than words! Happy birthday brother!" The pair have such a special bond as was proven in the touching montage she created.

© Prince Albert Alexandre's birthday cake was so lavish

The main image in the collage was a gorgeous photo of Alexandre, surrounded by other smaller photos of him and Jazmin together. One sweet snap saw Jazmin cuddling her then-tiny brother. Another saw the brother-sister duo posing in a swimming pool.

Ahead of his special day, Alexandre opened up about the sweet relationship with his mother and sister whilst addressing how "insulting" it is for people to refer to him as being "illegitimate".

He told French magazine Point de Vue: "When I was born, neither of my parents were in another marriage, and they did not commit adultery. Using that word [illegitimate] is insulting! I hope no one believes the lies conveyed on the internet. One bears the name of one's father when one has been recognised since birth. I had voluntary recognition from my father when I was a baby. Not from a judge or the press who have forced him to.

He added: "My mother, whom I adore is my rock, and she is not jealous at all of my choice. If she never said anything about my surname, it's been to protect our privacy. I was two years old when I was revealed in the press."

"Jazmin is my big sister, and I love her like I love my two big brothers on my mother's side."