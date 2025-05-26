Princess Charlene just wore a modern wedding dress at the Grand Prix 2025

Princess Charlene has been looking beautiful, and not to mention super chic, during the world-famous Monaco Grand Prix, and the royal has been showing off her incredible style credentials

On Sunday, the 47-year-old attended a gala dinner in celebration of the F1 Grand Prix and we adored her full-length ensemble, which many have said is a modern-day take on a wedding dress.

© WireImage Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco

The show-stopping ivory style was made from silk and featured a sleek and smooth asymmetrical neckline; a hugely popular style that many modern brides opt for.

Posing up a storm by Prince Albert's side, the blonde royal even carried a bouquet made form red roses!

© WireImage Against the floral backdrop of the event, she looks a the vision of bridal beauty, dont you think?



© Gareth Cattermole Princess Charlene's wedding dress Seeing Charlene in the dazzling dress made us think back to the royal's own choice of wedding gown when she got married. Let's take a look!



© VALERY HACHE Charlene Wittstock, as she was then known, married Prince Albert II of Monaco back in 2011, and the bride wore a breathtaking wedding dress, which took a staggering 2,500 hours to create and included 40,000 crystals.



© Getty Looking utterly angelic on her wedding day, her jaw-dropping off-white gown was an Armani creation and had a Bardot neckline - very like Meghan Markle's wedding dress she sported in 2018.



© Getty At the time, Vogue reported that the gown took "three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make and featured 40,000 Swarovski crystals and 20,000 mother-of-pearl teardrops". Woah!



© Getty At the time, the design was a noticeably fashion-forward style for a royal. The shoulder-baring cut demonstrated Charlene's willingness to push the boundaries of fashion, but the elegant fabric and overall silhouette ensured it was just as spectacular as a regal wedding dress should be.

