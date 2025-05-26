Princess Charlene just wore a modern wedding dress at the Grand Prix 2025

Princess Charlene has been looking beautiful, and not to mention super chic, during the world-famous Monaco Grand Prix, and the royal has been showing off her incredible style credentials
On Sunday, the 47-year-old attended a gala dinner in celebration of the F1 Grand Prix and we adored her full-length ensemble, which many have said is a modern-day take on a wedding dress.
The show-stopping ivory style was made from silk and featured a sleek and smooth asymmetrical neckline; a hugely popular style that many modern brides opt for.
Posing up a storm by Prince Albert's side, the blonde royal even carried a bouquet made form red roses!
Against the floral backdrop of the event, she looks a the vision of bridal beauty, dont you think?
Princess Charlene's wedding dress
Seeing Charlene in the dazzling dress made us think back to the royal's own choice of wedding gown when she got married. Let's take a look!
Charlene Wittstock, as she was then known, married Prince Albert II of Monaco back in 2011, and the bride wore a breathtaking wedding dress, which took a staggering 2,500 hours to create and included 40,000 crystals.
Looking utterly angelic on her wedding day, her jaw-dropping off-white gown was an Armani creation and had a Bardot neckline - very like Meghan Markle's wedding dress she sported in 2018.
At the time, Vogue reported that the gown took "three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make and featured 40,000 Swarovski crystals and 20,000 mother-of-pearl teardrops". Woah!
At the time, the design was a noticeably fashion-forward style for a royal. The shoulder-baring cut demonstrated Charlene's willingness to push the boundaries of fashion, but the elegant fabric and overall silhouette ensured it was just as spectacular as a regal wedding dress should be.
We adored the glittering crystals which cascaded down the centre line of the style, and the whole look positively shimmered as they caught the light.
Charlene opted against a traditional royal tiara like many British brides have worn and instead wore glittering hairpieces fastened into her chic low bun.
