Digital Cover brides© FilmMagic

Princess Charlene just wore a modern wedding dress at the Grand Prix 2025

The royal looks stunning in white during the famous race

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene has been looking beautiful, and not to mention super chic, during the world-famous Monaco Grand Prix, and the royal has been showing off her incredible style credentials

On Sunday, the 47-year-old attended a gala dinner in celebration of the F1 Grand Prix and we adored her full-length ensemble, which many have said is a modern-day take on a wedding dress.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco. © WireImage
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco

The show-stopping ivory style was made from silk and featured a sleek and smooth asymmetrical neckline; a hugely popular style that many modern brides opt for.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco. © WireImage

Against the floral backdrop of the event, she looks a the vision of bridal beauty, dont you think?

Princess Charlene of Monaco smiling in her wedding dress© Gareth Cattermole

Princess Charlene's wedding dress

Seeing Charlene in the dazzling dress made us think back to the royal's own choice of wedding gown when she got married. Let's take a look!

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's wedding celebrations took place over three days© VALERY HACHE

Charlene Wittstock, as she was then known, married Prince Albert II of Monaco back in 2011, and the bride wore a breathtaking wedding dress, which took a staggering 2,500 hours to create and included 40,000 crystals.

Princess Charlene with her hand through Prince Albert's arm as they're showered with petals following their wedding© Getty

Looking utterly angelic on her wedding day, her jaw-dropping off-white gown was an Armani creation and had a Bardot neckline - very like Meghan Markle's wedding dress she sported in 2018.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco at their religious wedding ceremony© Getty

At the time, Vogue reported that the gown took "three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make and featured 40,000 Swarovski crystals and 20,000 mother-of-pearl teardrops". Woah!

Princess Charlene of Monaco holding hands with Michael Kenneth Wittstock as she walks down the aisle© Getty

At the time, the design was a noticeably fashion-forward style for a royal. The shoulder-baring cut demonstrated Charlene's willingness to push the boundaries of fashion, but the elegant fabric and overall silhouette ensured it was just as spectacular as a regal wedding dress should be.

bride on wedding day © Getty Images

We adored the glittering crystals which cascaded down the centre line of the style, and the whole look positively shimmered as they caught the light.

Charlene opted against a traditional royal tiara like many British brides have worn and instead wore glittering hairpieces fastened into her chic low bun.

