Prince Harry's 3-word verdict after meeting future sister-in-law Kate

Prince Harry offered a glimpse into his early impressions of his future sister-in-law Kate when recounting their initial interactions in his memoir, Spare.

The book, which was released in 2023, detailed a time when Prince William insisted Harry attend a fancy-dress birthday party with a rather "cringy" theme - "Natives and colonials".

Harry, who admitted to disliking both fancy-dress parties and themes, was particularly unenthusiastic about this one. However, William's new girlfriend, Kate, offered to help them find outfits.

Harry's recollection of meeting Kate for the first time was notably positive. According to Harry, he "liked his new girlfriend".

Describing her in three words, the Duke added: "She was carefree, sweet, kind." He further elaborated on her personality, noting that she'd done a gap year in Florence and had an interest in photography, art and clothes.

The dad-of-two also reflected on enjoying making Kate laugh and the connection he felt with her "heavily disguised silly side".

Writing about his relationship with his sister-in-law, Harry went on to recall Prince William and Kate's royal wedding saying how much he loved Kate and how he felt that she was the sister he'd never had and always wanted.

He added that he was pleased that she'd forever be by William's side and how she was a good match for his older brother.

Fractured bond

However, since stepping down as working royals in 2020 and moving to California with their family, the close relationship has become somewhat strained.

In recent years, the Sussexes have aired allegations and grievances against the monarchy and members of Harry's family.

The breakdown in Prince Harry and Prince William's bond can be traced back to the early period of Harry's relationship with his wife Meghan, when his then-fiancée had a falling out with the Princess of Wales in the run-up to the Sussexes' wedding.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan described how Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding – the opposite of reports circulating ahead of the Sussexes' nuptials that Meghan left Kate in tears at Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress fitting.