Meghan Markle's 3-word verdict on meeting sister-in-law Kate

Although reports over the years might suggest a somewhat strained relationship between the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, a resurfaced clip from Meghan's engagement interview shows a sweet glimpse into their initial interactions.

During their 2017 interview with the BBC's Mishal Husain, Prince Harry fondly recalled the anticipation surrounding Meghan's introduction to his family.

He shared that his elder brother, Prince William, and Kate were "longing to meet" Meghan, and that the first meeting went "swimmingly".

Living in close proximity within the Kensington Palace estate at the time allowed for several early get-togethers.

It was at this point in the conversation that Meghan offered her own perspective on meeting her future sister-in-law.

© Karwai Tang Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement

Meghan described Kate with a simple yet heartfelt three-word verdict: "She's been wonderful." Harry agreed, adding: "Amazing, as has William as well, you know, fantastic support."

However, a few years later, the narrative surrounding their first encounter appeared to shift. When the couple released their explosive Netflix documentary called Harry & Meghan in 2022, Meghan described the initial meeting with a somewhat different tone.

During the series, Meghan expressed her surprise at how formal the royal family were behind closed doors. In the second episode, the former actress explained: "I met her [Kate] for the first time, I think we went for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot. I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that was jarring for a lot of Brits."

© Chris Jackson Meghan and Kate had a great time on their first joint engagement back in 2018

As footage of William and Kate aired, she added: "I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward facing way of being, and then you close the door, [sighs], I can relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides and that was surprising to me."

During the docuseries, Meghan spoke about her dislike of the engagement interview, calling it an "orchestrated reality show".

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

In the historic interview, the couple appeared happy and relaxed as they spoke about how the "stars were aligned" when they met and how Harry proposed during a cosy night as he cooked a roast chicken dinner.

Speaking about the interview, Meghan said: "We went right inside. Took the coat off. Sat down and did the interview. It was all in that same moment."