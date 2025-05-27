King Frederick issues gifts to nephews following the removal of their titles

King Frederik ensured that yesterday was a day of celebration for the Royal House of Denmark, and not just because of his birthday.

On 26 May, the sovereign of Denmark turned 57 and took the chance to reunite (almost) the whole family for a day of festivities.

As per tradition, King Frederik greeted the public from the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace alongside his wife and children, as well as his mother and former Queen.

Queen Mary looked gorgeous in a teal blue dress by Danish fashion designer Soeren Le Schmidt, which matched the King’s suit, while Queen Margrethe was as charming as ever in a checked jacket in shades of red and pink.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary wave from the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace on the occasion of his 57th birthday

Princess Isabella followed her grandmother’s colourful footsteps, wearing an orange suit, while Princess Josephine opted for a more understated, neutral look, embellished with a floral-print blouse.

Notably absent from the celebrations was the couple’s eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, who is currently completing his military service and was unable to attend his father’s birthday due to his commitments.

However, the day wasn’t solely about the King’s birthday.

Honouring his nephews

© Kongehuset Count Nikolai and Count Felix receiving the Grand Cross of the Order of Dannebrog

King Frederik chose this day to award the Grand Cross of the Order of Dannebrog to his nephews, Count Nikolai and Count Felix, sons of his brother, Prince Joachim.

The official Instagram account of the Danish Royal House published a few pictures from the event, captioned as follows: "At a private event before the family breakfast at Amalienborg, on the occasion of His Majesty the King's 57th birthday, the King awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Dannebrog to Their Excellencies Count Nikolai and Count Felix."

"As a result of the appointment, the counts, like other Danish recipients of the Grand Cross, must have prepared a personal knight shield. When finished, it will be hung in the Knight Chapel at Frederiksborg Castle in Hillerød."

© Kongehuset Count Felix and Count Nikolai looking at the cross

The date for the hanging of the coats of arms in the Knights' Chapel is still unknown and will be announced by the Royal House at a later date.

Other notable recipients of the same honour were King Frederik X, Queen Margrethe II and Queen Mary of Denmark, as well as King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, King Harald V of Norway and Nikolai and Felix’s father, Prince Joachim.

© Kongehuset The Grand Cross of the Order of Dannebrog

Making amends



The Counts made headlines in 2023 when their grandmother, former Queen Margrethe, decided to strip some of her grandchildren of their Prince and Princess titles in an effort to streamline and modernise the monarchy.

At the time, the palace released a statement, declaring that "the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist."

"With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create a framework for the four grandchildren, to a much greater degree, to be able to shape their own existence without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation with the Royal House as an institution implies."

© Shutterstock Count Felix and Count Nikolai of Monzepat

The decision, however, was met with some resistance. Nikolai, for example, told the local press: "My whole family and I are of course very sad. We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone. I don't understand why it had to happen this way."

Although it may not have been easy, any past tensions now seem to be behind them, and this gesture from the current King confirms his desire to keep the family united.

Words by Alessia Armenise