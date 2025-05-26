King Frederik and Queen Mary can't take their eyes off each other during special balcony appearance

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark delighted royal watchers with a heartwarming display of affection during their balcony appearance at Amalienborg Palace on Monday, celebrating the King's 57th birthday.

At one point, the royal couple couldn't take their eyes off each other as they greeted well-wishers who had gathered to mark the special occasion.

The balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace became a stage for a sweet family moment, with Princess Isabella, 18, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 14, joining their parents, alongside Queen Margrethe, to celebrate King Frederik's birthday.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary couldn't take their eyes off each other on Monday

Putting on a dapper display, the monarch opted for a navy tailored three-piece suit and a dark red tie. Meanwhile, Queen Mary, 53, coordinated in a teal blue dress coat which was cinched in at the waist.

Just hours before the appearance, the official Instagram account for the Danish royals released a statement that read: "His Majesty the King has a birthday and is 57 years old today.

© Getty Images The couple were joined by Princess Isabella, Queen Margrethe, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine for the king's 57th birthday

"The birthday is marked at 12.00 in Amalienborg, where the King and the Royal Family are showing themselves on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace. The audience is invited to take part in the festive celebration of the King at Slotspladsen.

"In addition, everyone has the opportunity to wish His Majesty a happy birthday on the Royal House's social media as well as the website, where a digital congratulatory list has been created for the occasion."

The royal couple's eldest son Crown Prince Christian was noticeably absent from the celebrations.

The family's appearance comes days after the royal household shared a major announcement about his future plans after the Danish heir completed an intense military exercise.

The 19-year-old royal enrolled in military training with the Gardehusarregimentet (Guard Hussar Regiment) at the Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse in February.

© Getty The family came together for the king's 57th birthday

After completing the traditional, arduous four-day REX tour earlier this month, Christian is now a Guards Hussar.

A statement released by the Danish royal palace on Monday read: "In connection with serving his military service with the Guard Hussar Regiment, the Crown Prince has now also been admitted to the Lieutenant's Training Course."