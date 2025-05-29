Prince Albert and Princess Charlene to open palace doors amid global controversy

Monaco royals Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are set to welcome the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte next month.

Emmanuel and Brigitte are set to pay a state visit from 7-8th June to further bolster the "strong ties" between the two countries.

News of their state visit was confirmed on Wednesday via the Monaco royals' official Instagram account. Albert and Charlene's social media team uploaded a throwback photo from last year, taken ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

A caption translated from French to English read in part: "Prince Albert and Princess Charlene will welcome Emmanuel Macron, President of France and his wife Brigitte Macron on a state visit to the Principality on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June 2025."

© Getty Images The Monaco royals included a snapshot from their reunion in Paris ahead of the Olympics Opening Ceremony

It continued: "This visit is part of the strong and centuries-old bond of friendship between the two countries."

Following a private audience, a state visit will take place inside the palace's 'throne' room. On Sunday, they will visit SeaWergie's Larvotto site, which specialises in thalassotherapy. Charlene and Brigitte will also attend a "Water Safety" event, in a bid to shine a spotlight on the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, one of whose primary goals is to prevent drownings and save lives.

© Getty Images Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are set to visit Monaco in June

Macron and Brigitte's upcoming visit comes amid growing global interest over the pair's apparent altercation. A clip emerged earlier this week that showed Brigitte seemingly pushing her husband's face, just moments before they stepped off their presidential jet in Vietnam.

The Elysée initially suggested that the video was AI-generated but later admitted that the images were real and a sign of "closeness".

© Getty Images Brigitte Macron and French President Emmanuel Macron tied the knot in 2007

The pair were visiting the country following a major trade deal between the two nations on subjects including defence and Airbus planes.

Macron's UK state visit

Emmanuel and Brigitte are also set to carry out a state visit to the United Kingdom in July. During their stay, the pair will stay at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, where they will attend a state banquet.

© Getty Images The French President will undertake a state visit in July

In a statement confirming their visit, the Palace said: "The President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Mrs Brigitte Macron, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday 8th July to Thursday 10th July 2025. The President and Mrs Macron will stay at Windsor Castle."

While Buckingham Palace is the default residence for state visits, it's currently undergoing refurbishments. Macron and his wife will therefore be hosted at the monarch's historic residence in Berkshire.